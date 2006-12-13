Pro Bowl fan balloting deadline this Friday

Patriots fans have less than 48 hours to vote for their favorite players for the 2007 Pro Bowl in Hawaii. The deadline is Friday, December 15. Currently, the Patriots have eight players who are ranked among the top six at their respective positions. Those players and their positions are listed below:
Special TeamsLarry Izzo - Currently in First Place
QuarterbacksTom Brady - Currently in Second Place
Defensive LinemenRichard Seymour - Currently in Third Place
Ty Warren - Currently in Sixth Place
CornerbacksAsante Samuel - Currently in Fourth Place
SafetiesRodney Harrison - Currently in Fourth Place
LinebackersTedy Bruschi - Currently in Fifth Place
Tight EndsBenjamin Watson - Currently in Sixth Place
Patriots fans who would like to vote are encouraged to visit the site listed below.