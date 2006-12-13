Official website of the New England Patriots

Locker Room Celebration Following Win Over Jets

New faces emerge from Patriots first victory

Bill Belichick on WEEI: "We moved the ball ... just need to score more points"

5 Keys from Patriots first win of the 2023 season

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From a Much-Needed Win for the Patriots in the Meadowlands

Mac Jones 9/24: "Really proud of those guys"

Bill Belichick 9/24: "Glad to get out of here with a win"

Patriots vs. Jets Highlights | NFL Week 3

Photos: Patriots at Jets Week 3

Chad Ryland's 51-yard FG has some major bend action

Can't Miss Play: Mac Jones with a 58-yard touchdown pass to Pharaoh Brown

Christian Barmore engulfs Zach Wilson for 12-yard sack

Mac Jones threads pass to Bourne in coverage for 17-yard gain

Chad Ryland sinks 48-yard FG for first points of game

Ezekiel Elliott explodes for 12-yard gain and first-down yardage

Jones dots Gesicki on out route for 18-yard catch and run

Week 3 Inactives: Patriots at Jets

Inactive Analysis: Patriots Starters Along the O-Line, Christian Barmore Officially Active vs. the Jets

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Jets

Game Preview: Patriots at Jets

Pro Bowl fan balloting deadline this Friday

Patriots fans have less than 48 hours to vote for their favorite players for the 2007 Pro Bowl in Hawaii. The deadline is Friday, December 15.

Dec 13, 2006 at 11:00 AM

Patriots fans have less than 48 hours to vote for their favorite players for the 2007 Pro Bowl in Hawaii. The deadline is Friday, December 15. Currently, the Patriots have eight players who are ranked among the top six at their respective positions. Those players and their positions are listed below:

Special TeamsLarry Izzo - Currently in First Place

QuarterbacksTom Brady - Currently in Second Place

Defensive LinemenRichard Seymour - Currently in Third Place
Ty Warren - Currently in Sixth Place

CornerbacksAsante Samuel - Currently in Fourth Place

SafetiesRodney Harrison - Currently in Fourth Place

LinebackersTedy Bruschi - Currently in Fifth Place

Tight EndsBenjamin Watson - Currently in Sixth Place

Patriots fans who would like to vote are encouraged to visit the site listed below.

http://www.nfl.com/probowl/ballot

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Latest News

After Further Review: Evaluating the Patriots Passing Game, Christian Gonzalez's Performance, and More in the Win Over the Jets

New faces emerge from Patriots first victory

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/24

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From a Much-Needed Win for the Patriots in the Meadowlands

5 Keys from Patriots first win of the 2023 season

Game Notes: Patriots extend streak to 15 straight wins over the New York Jets

Trending Video

Christian Barmore 9/25: "Getting better every day"

Patriots defensive lineman Christian Barmore addresses the media on Monday, September 25, 2023.

Trent Brown 9/25: "It went down to the wire"

Patriots offensive lineman Trent Brown addresses the media on Monday, September 25, 2023.

Jahlani Tavai 9/25: "Ready for the next week, the next challenge"  

Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai addresses the media on Monday, September 25, 2023.

Locker Room Celebration Following Win Over Jets

Go inside the Patriots locker room following their 15-10 victory in week 3 against the New York Jets.

Bill Belichick 9/25: "I thought our secondary really competed well"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Monday, September 25, 2023.

Matt Judon reacts to Patriots Week 3 win vs. Jets

New England Patriots linebacker Matt Judon reacts to Patriots Week 3 win vs. the New York Jets.
In Case You Missed It

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
