Project 351 honors Devin and Jason McCourty as 'Service Heroes'

The day before the Project 351 event, Devin, Ben Watson and Terez Hall visited a young man who was recently released from prison. Devin and Jason met him last summer while he was serving his sentence and preparing to transition back to his life. The Patriots were able to present this young man with a check from their social justice fund to help him get back on his feet, to break the cycle and, most importantly, to give him hope.

"I hope all you guys know sitting in this room, you do a big thing for individuals, for families, but bigger than anything, you give the whole state of Massachusetts, the world, hope, and when you give people hope you enable them to do whatever it is that they dream about, whatever it is that they want to do," he said. "When you give them hope, you give them so much. I know you guys are young but keep that passion and keep giving hope to people and you'll start to see the world change. From the bottom of my heart, on behalf of me and my brother, we really appreciate it. We're so inspired by all of you young people that we take that back in the locker room and try to inspire our teammates."

Other than inspiring hope, the theme of the day centered around getting in "good trouble," an idea made famous by civil rights activist and Congressman John Lewis. The student ambassadors wore his words on the back of their t-shirts as they prepared for a day of service in Boston, and the idea of standing up for justice, equality and truth, even if it is an unpopular thing to do, is a message Devin was glad to see.