Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Feb 04 - 12:00 AM | Mon Mar 07 - 11:55 PM

Mac Jones wins 'Thread the Needle' event at Pro Bowl Skills Showdown

Statement from Bill Belichick on Tom Brady's Retirement

Congratulations Tom!

Statement from Robert Kraft on Tom Brady's Retirement

Brady may be gone, but he'll always be a Patriot

Patriots Mailbag: Replacing McDaniels, draft plans and more

NFL Notes: Josh McDaniels will be missed

15 Potential Patriots to watch at Senior Bowl

Brandon King named New England Patriots 2021 Ed Block Courage Award Winner

Mac Jones named to 2022 Pro Bowl

Reports: Tom Brady retiring

At home with David Andrews: 10 tidbits from his Instagram Q&A

Patriots 2021 Rookie Review

Bill Belichick Selected 2021 Pro Football Writers of America Executive of the Year

Robert Kraft's decision to go with Bill Belichick changed the Patriots forever

Photos: Best Patriots Action Shots of 2021 

2001 Flashback: Special win in Pittsburgh showcased winning team formula

2021 Season In Review: Inside the Numbers

Patriots Mailbag: Crafting an offseason Patriots plan

Two Patriots named to PFWA All-Rookie team

Project 351 honors Devin and Jason McCourty as 'Service Heroes'

Jan 22, 2020 at 11:22 AM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

2Dev 351
Photo by Mike Casey

It is no simple task for Devin and Michelle McCourty to get their two small children into Boston before 9 a.m. on a weekend. It requires patience, preparation and, presumably, a lot of snacks.

As much of a hassle it can be, as any parent can relate, the McCourtys had a good reason for loading up the car and heading to Faneuil Hall on Jan. 19.

Devin and Jason were being honored by Project 351, a non-profit dedicated to raising the next generation of leaders from every city and town in Massachusetts, and while Jason was unable to attend, Devin accepted the honor for the both. Ahead of a day of service that brought all 351 eighth grade ambassadors to Boston, Devin was among an impressive class of 2019 Service Heroes, people who are role models on local, national and global levels.

As important as it is for his kids to see him on the football field, this was even more important.

"Because football is so big, any time they see football on the TV they yell, 'Daddy!' They know I do those things, but things like this, unless I bring them, they won't know ... They can just see so many different things, and I'm going to continue to do that because I think it is important. When you talk about service and servanthood, anyone can do that," he said. "I want them to have that understanding and belief and to be able to do it as soon as they're able to walk and be able to service other people, and it starts with each other. I think now they're learning when I'm on them about sharing and all those things, hopefully I can continue to teach them those lessons throughout their life."

Devin was among dozens of other Service Heroes honored for their work, be it in Massachusetts or for the global community, and when he had a chance to address the group of 351 ambassadors, volunteers and educators, he wanted to instill hope.

dev 351
Photo by Mike Casey

The day before the Project 351 event, Devin, Ben Watson and Terez Hall visited a young man who was recently released from prison. Devin and Jason met him last summer while he was serving his sentence and preparing to transition back to his life. The Patriots were able to present this young man with a check from their social justice fund to help him get back on his feet, to break the cycle and, most importantly, to give him hope.

"I hope all you guys know sitting in this room, you do a big thing for individuals, for families, but bigger than anything, you give the whole state of Massachusetts, the world, hope, and when you give people hope you enable them to do whatever it is that they dream about, whatever it is that they want to do," he said. "When you give them hope, you give them so much. I know you guys are young but keep that passion and keep giving hope to people and you'll start to see the world change. From the bottom of my heart, on behalf of me and my brother, we really appreciate it. We're so inspired by all of you young people that we take that back in the locker room and try to inspire our teammates."

Other than inspiring hope, the theme of the day centered around getting in "good trouble," an idea made famous by civil rights activist and Congressman John Lewis. The student ambassadors wore his words on the back of their t-shirts as they prepared for a day of service in Boston, and the idea of standing up for justice, equality and truth, even if it is an unpopular thing to do, is a message Devin was glad to see.

"He went against the grain," he said. "That's what these kids are doing. They're not doing the conventional things that eighth graders are doing. I thought that was a great message of something they can believe in and hope in for the rest of their lives, not just this year."

Related Content

news

Girls flag football team representing the Patriots set to compete in NFL Flag Football Championships

On the 36th anniversary of National Girls and Women in Sports Day, spotlighting the 10u girls flag football team from North Shore competing for championship in Vegas during Pro Bowl week
news

Cody Davis launches gaming program to help patients at children's hospitals

While Cody's Gamers is temporarily a local partnership with Boston Children's Hospital, Cody Davis plans for the program to evolve into larger events involving multiple kids, celebrities and athletes playing on Twitch to raise money for hospitals.
news

At home with David Andrews: 10 tidbits from his Instagram Q&A

Here are 10 things you might not have known about Patriots' center David Andrews that we learned from his Instagram story Q&A.
news

Mac Jones, Patriots teammates share season-ending messages on social media

A few days after falling to the Bills in the playoffs, Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones and teammates shared some final messages.
news

Slater Family Foundation Hosts Event To Empower People of Color In Honor of MLK Day

When Martin Luther King Jr. Day comes to mind for the Patriots special teams captain, he thinks of the gratitude he has towards Dr. King for the sacrifices he made for progress towards racial equality in America.
news

Matthew Judon lovingly, hilariously mocks Mac Jones's fashion

It was a hilarious moment in postgame press conferences Sunday. 
news

Damien Harris explains the heartfelt reason he gives footballs to fans in the crowd

Damien Harris explains his touching reason for giving away game balls. 
news

Brandon Bolden reveals 2018 cancer diagnosis

Now cancer-free, Brandon Bolden revealed on social media Thursday that he was diagnosed with cancer in 2018. 
news

What we learned from Kendrick Bourne's Reddit AMA

The Patriots receiver spent his Tuesday answering all kinds of questions on Reddit. Here's what we learned. 
news

Year in Review: Some of our favorite Patriots social media moments of 2021

Check out some of our favorite social media posts of 2021. 
news

The gift of Pats: Check out the Patriots presents fans received on Christmas

'Twas a very Patriots Christmas for fans around the world. 
news

Mac Jones gifts Patriots offensive line cryptocurrency 

The tradition of quarterbacks spoiling their offensive line got a very 2021 twist.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Mac Jones wins 'Thread the Needle' event at Pro Bowl Skills Showdown

2001 Flashback: Magical ride ends with Patriots first Super Bowl championship

Statement from Bill Belichick on Tom Brady's Retirement

Mac Jones to represent AFC in Pro Bowl Skills Showdown

Girls flag football team representing the Patriots set to compete in NFL Flag Football Championships

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Thread the Needle: Pro Bowl Skills Showdown

Watch highlights from the thread the needle competition during the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown,

Al Michaels discusses Tom Brady's impact and legacy

Legendary play-by-play broadcaster Al Michaels discusses Tom Brady's impact and legacy.

Patriots vs. Rams highlights | Super Bowl LIII

Watch complete highlights from the Super Bowl LIII matchup between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams.

Congratulations Tom!

We look back at the legendary and unforgettable football moments from Tom Brady's 20 years in New England.

NFL Throwback: Every Tom Brady playoff touchdown

Watch every touchdown by Tom Brady in the playoffs during his epic career.

Willie McGinest reacts to Tom Brady's official retirement announcement

NFL Network's Willie McGinest reacts to the official retirement announcement of his former New England Patriot teammate Tom Brady.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Do Your Job: Patriots Team Plane

Welcome aboard AirKraft, the Patriots team plane, used primarily to transport the New England Patriots to road games since 2017, but also the vehicle for goodwill missions across the region, country, and world. Explore the plane's construction, purpose, and journey in the latest episode of Do Your Job presented by Bose.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising