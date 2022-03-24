Providence College fans flying to Sweet 16 on Patriots' AirKraft 2

The team plane took off Thursday afternoon to add some black and silver to the stands, hoping to rival fans of the blue blood school.

"The greatest thing for me is there's so many Patriots fans, so to have this opportunity to not only get to go root on the Friars, which they love, but they're getting to experience something they could only dream about going on one of the Patriots' planes," said Steve Napolillo, who takes over as Providence's athletic director on July 1.

"It's such a home run for people who are diehard Patriot and Friar fans."

With how many fans who wanted to get out to Chicago for the game, Napolillo reached out to some contacts within the Patriots organization who put him in touch with the right people about renting either of the team planes.

The flight schedules fortunately allowed for it, and Providence was able to transport its additional staff, family members of coaches, and donors who support the athletic program with gifts of $50,000 or more.

It also allowed Robert Kraft the opportunity to personally wish the Friars good luck.