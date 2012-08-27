Quick Kicks: Mon. 8/27 practice notes

One notable exception was WR Wes Welker, who did not play in Friday night's preseason game at Tampa or in the previous day's joint practice with the Bucs. Speaking to reporters in the locker room prior to today's workout, Welker said "personal reasons" kept him out of action last week, but he would not elaborate on whether he was actually injured. Nor would head coach Bill Belichick, who described Welker as "day-to-day" in his pre-practice remarks to the the media.

Some players who did take part in the Bucs game did not practice today, including running backs Stevan Ridley and Shane Vereen (who left with a left lower leg injury), linebacker Brandon Spikes, and o-lineman Nick McDonald (right arm).

In addition, safety Patrick Chung (shoulder), out since the Eagles game last Monday night, was back on the field observing drills in a t-shirt and shorts. Others not taking part: DB Will Allen; WR Jabar Gaffney (right leg or hip); linebacker Tracy White (unknown); o-linemen Matt Kopa rookie Markus Zusevics (pectoral/NFI); tight end Visanthe Shiancoe; and defensive lineman Myron Pryor (shoulder/PUP).

Gaffney, Ridley, Zusevics, and Pryor were doing rehab work on an adjoining field.

It's been reported by various media outlets that seven players have either been cut or assigned to an injury-related list, meaning three more transactions (at least) would need to be made today. It's unclear at this hour who among the missing would be among the three.

Friendly reminder: we're back on regular-season reporting restrictions, meaning VERY limited viewing at practice. No more full-length reports on daily practices, unfortunately. Apologies, but it's out of our control.