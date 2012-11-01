Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Sun Sep 11 - 06:00 PM | Mon Sep 12 - 08:55 AM

4 Keys from Patriots season-opening loss to Dolphins

Game Observations: Ten Takeaways as Patriots Stumble Out of the Gate in Loss to Dolphins

Bill Belichick 9/11: "Not enough good things to win"

Matthew Judon 9/11: "We're going to go back out there and work"

Devin McCourty 9/11: "We had too many bad plays"

Press Pass: Players Discuss Season Opening Loss

Inactive Analysis: Isaiah Wynn, Jakobi Meyers, Ty Montgomery Active for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Week 1: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

10 to watch: Patriots look to break Dolphins win streak in opener

Expert Predictions: Week 1 picks for Patriots at Dolphins

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 1 at Miami

Why Patriots' Jonathan Jones is 'key part' of containing Tyreek Hill

Can Patriots Revamped Defense Find Answers Against Dolphins RPO Attack?

Patriots Betting Breakdown: Week 1 at Dolphins

Scouting the Dolphins: How Will the Patriots Defend the New-Look Dolphins Offense?

Patriots QB Mac Jones On Being Named a Team Captain: 'I'll be happy to help anyone on our team'

Five X-Factors for the Patriots Heading Into the Regular Season

NFL Notes: Patriots predictions and more

Patriots Mailbag: Predicting roles and stat lines, offensive process

Quick Kicks: Thu 11/1 practice & locker room notes

The Patriots conducted their one and only practice of their bye week today. It took place down on the single practice field below the upper double fields (where the New England Revolution normally train). Players were in full pads for just the fifth time this season.

Nov 01, 2012 at 12:24 AM
Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) chases Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

500x305-20121101-practice-notes.jpg

Bye week, it usually isn't surprising to see the list of absentees a little longer than normal. Today, however, was an exception. Nearly every player suited up. The only ones missing were tight end Aaron Hernandez (right ankle), cornerback Kyle Arrington (head injury suffered against the Rams), and rookie running back Brandon Bolden.

Safety Steve Gregory (hip) and defensive end Trevor Scott (hamstring) were back on the field after missing several practices each. Rookie offensive lineman Marcus Zusevics (pectoral), meanwhile, put on pads for the first time ever as a Patriot. He's been on the non-football injury (NFI) list since hurting himself at the Combine. Linebacker Tracy White (left foot) also made an appearance, though he was in his practice jersey and shorts only.

After pronouncing himself in the best shape of his life earlier today, linebacker Brandon Spikes, who was in full pads at practice, spent the opening portion of the workout riding a stationary bike and having the medical staff give him extra leg stretching after the team broke into individual and positional drills.

Tight end Visanthe Shiancoe was back out at practice, too. He has been on injured reserve-designated for return, and started practicing a couple weeks back. He is now eligible to be activated to the 53-man roster, if the Patriots so choose.

New England made a few transactions this week. After letting go of veteran linebacker Bobby Carpenter on Tuesday, the team turned around and added another veteran to take his place. Mike Rivera was in for a workout last week and was re-signed after being with the club for most of the past calendar year. The Patriots also released cornerback Sterling Moore and practice squad tight end Alex Silvestro. Moore's place on the 53-man roster was filled by the re-signing of DB Derrick Martin, who was in training camp with the Patriots this summer.

The Patriots were with just five players on their practice squad after releasing Silvestro and calling up linebacker Jeff Tarpinian and DB Malcolm Williams in recent weeks. They added a sixth player today, though: wide receiver Jarred Fayson, who has bounced around the league since last season. He's wearing jersey number 16. Fayson played collegiately at Florida and Illinois.

QB Tom Brady was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week following his 300-yard, 4-TD performance in London. It's the 22nd time he's won the honor, tying him with Peyton Manning for most ever in NFL history.

Three players won the coveted Practice Player of the Week black jersey honors following the blowout win over St. Louis: Tarpinian, o-lineman Nick McDonald, and practice squad fullback James Develin.

There's no injury report this week. NFL clubs aren't required to submit one during their bye week. The next Patriots practice will likely be next Tuesday.

Curious about what the Patriots are doing with their days off during the bye weekend? Check out patriots.com for details.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Inactives: Patriots at Jets

The New England Patriots and New York Jets announce the following inactives for their Week 12 game on Sunday, November 27, 2016.

news

Inactives: Patriots at Jets

The New England Patriots and New York Jets announce the following inactives for their Week 12 game on Sunday, November 27, 2016.

news

Tom Brady im Pressegespräch – 25.11.2016

Vor dem Duell mit den New York Jets spricht Quarterback, Tom Brady, über seinen Gesundheitszustand, Darrelle Revis, und die Einstellung eines NFL Rekordes.

news

Patriots release DB Shamiel Gary from the practice squad

The New England Patriots announced that they have released DB Shamiel Gary from the practice squad.

news

Stimmen vom Gegner: New York Jets

Am Sonntag steigt das AFC East Duell zwischen den Patriots und den New York Jets. Die Stimmen vom Gegner.

news

La Previa: Patriots vs. Jets

Patriots viajan a NJ para medir fuerzas con su clásico rival de división.

news

Tom Brady regressa aos treinos e outras notas de sexta-feira

O regresso de Tom Brady aos treinos foi talvez a nota de maior destaque de sexta-feira, mas houve mais assuntos de interesse a ocorrer durante o dia, desde as declarações de Jabaal Sheard, ao fim da temporada para dois jogadores.

news

News Blitz 9/27: LeGarrette Blount off and running

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

news

As primeiras antevisões da equipa técnica dos Patriots sobre o jogo com Buffalo

Na segunda-feira o treinador e os dois coordenadores do New England Patriots participaram em conferências de imprensa para revelarem as suas primeiras impressões sobre o jogo de domingo, frente ao Buffalo Bills. A questão de quem será o quarterback ficou adiada por uns dias.

news

Patriots cortan al DT Anthony Johnson

Equipo realiza un ajuste en su plantilla.

news

Analysis: Minus Garoppolo, QB plot thickens

Observations about New England's home opener from the press box at Gillette Stadium.

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Game Observations: Ten Takeaways as Patriots Stumble Out of the Gate in Loss to Dolphins

4 Keys from Patriots season-opening loss to Dolphins

Game Notes: Belichick enters 23rd season as Patriots head coach

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/11

Miami Dolphins Postgame Quotes 9/11

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Dolphins Week 1

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Press Pass: Players Discuss Season Opening Loss

Patriots players DeVante Parker, Matthew Judon, Hunter Henry and more address the media on Sunday, September 11th, 2022.

Bill Belichick 9/11: "Not enough good things to win"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

Matthew Judon 9/11: "We're going to go back out there and work"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

David Andrews 9/11: "We beat ourselves"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

Devin McCourty 9/11: "We had too many bad plays"

Patriots safety Devin McCourty addresses the media on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

Patriots vs. Dolphins highlights: NFL Week 1

Watch highlights from the Week 1 matchup against the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

2022 Throwback Games: Your Way

Vote on our in-stadium throwback designs for 10/9 and 12/1 and be entered to win a VIP Game Day Host Package for the first throwback game on October 9, 2022 vs. Detroit Lions courtesy of Socios.com.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising