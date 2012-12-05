Quick Kicks: Wed 12/5 practice & locker room notes

Only four players were not accounted for, but it's entirely possible they were present at one point or another (most players, if not all, are asked to at least watch walk-through practices): tight end Rob Gronkowski (left forearm), o-lineman Nick McDonald, running back Shane Vereen, and rookie linebacker Dont'a Hightower.

Rookie defensive end Chandler Jones (right ankle) was jogging lightly to catch passes and dropping back to throw a few. He looked as good as could be expected moving around at half-speed.

The Patriots let go of backup o-lineman Mitch Petrus this week, even with all the injuries to the position. However, with DB Sterling Moore having been scooped up by the Cowboys and OT Matt Kopa plucked by the Eagles, New England had a couple of open roster spots on its practice squad, which it filled with a pair of young o-linemen: Tommie Draheim and Colin Miller.