Quick Kicks: Wed 12/5 practice & locker room notes

After two days off, the Patriots went back inside their Dana-Farber Field House for a walk-through to begin preparing for the 11-1 Houston Texans.

Dec 05, 2012 at 04:54 AM
Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) chases Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

500x305-20121228-practice-notes.jpg

Only four players were not accounted for, but it's entirely possible they were present at one point or another (most players, if not all, are asked to at least watch walk-through practices): tight end Rob Gronkowski (left forearm), o-lineman Nick McDonald, running back Shane Vereen, and rookie linebacker Dont'a Hightower.

Rookie defensive end Chandler Jones (right ankle) was jogging lightly to catch passes and dropping back to throw a few. He looked as good as could be expected moving around at half-speed.

The Patriots let go of backup o-lineman Mitch Petrus this week, even with all the injuries to the position. However, with DB Sterling Moore having been scooped up by the Cowboys and OT Matt Kopa plucked by the Eagles, New England had a couple of open roster spots on its practice squad, which it filled with a pair of young o-linemen: Tommie Draheim and Colin Miller.

Due to the scheduling of this week's game on Monday night, there will be no injury report today. NFL teams are only required to submit three injury reports per week, which the Patriots and Texans will do tomorrow, Friday, and Saturday.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

