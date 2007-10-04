Quick Take: Browns (2-2) at Patriots (4-0)

Last meeting

It wasn't pretty the last time these two teams met. In December 2004, the Patriots crushed the Browns, 42-15, improving to 11-1.

StreaksNew England has won five of the last six.

Last week

Derek Anderson threw two touchdown passes and the Browns surprised the Baltimore Ravens, 27-13, in arguably the biggest upset of Week 4. The Patriots dominated their fourth straight opponent, beating the Cincinnati Bengals, 34-13, on Monday night.

At stakeDid you notice how Romeo Crennel had a tough time wiping that smile off his face this week after beating the Ravens and getting to the .500 mark after four games? It was probably because he had finally gotten off the hot seat, at least for the time being. Now he faces his old partner in crime, Bill Bilichick. For Crennel, who can't possibly believe his team can keep up with the Patriots, it's a pure business trip, memories or no. "We could be going to Timbuktu and it would be the same thing," he said. It's the first time Crennel and Browns LB Willie McGinest have faced the Patriots since helping them to three Super Bowl titles in four years from 2001-04, with Crennel as the team's defensive coordinator.

Key matchupPatriots vs. their schedule. In their pursuit to go 19-0, the Patriots might be looking past this game, even with Cleveland coming off its upset win. And who could blame them? In a classic trap game, you have to believe New England has its eyes set on a Week 6 matchup against Dallas, in what many are already calling a Super Bowl foregone conclusion. If so, it might be the only way Cleveland keeps this one close, and with close we mean within three touchdowns.