Random, funny and crazy quotes from Opening Night

The first night of Super Bowl week is often the craziest. Opening Night fueled by Gatorade brings chaos, hilarity and random questions, and every Super Bowl there are a slew of memorable one-liners from the players on the podium and roaming the floor.

From man crushes to nicknames, the reporters covered everything you wanted to know (and some things you didn't want to know) about your Patriots. Check out some of our favorite quotes of the night.

Brandin Cooks and the nickname he can't outgrow.

"Mostly everybody calls me Cookie around the locker room. Where I get it from, Pop Warner. It kind of followed me. I thought by this point as a grown man they'd stop calling me that."

Danny Amendola and Tom Brady on making Bill Belichick smile.

Danny: "I've seen him laugh or smile two times, and both were after Super Bowl wins."

Tom: "Man, I have no idea. Just say Navy, lacrosse, Lawrence Taylor and Bon Jovi. Those four."

When tested, those words worked.

Duron Harmon declines to sing "Purple Rain"

"No singing for me. I only sing in the shower. There's no shower and my clothes are on."

Devin McCourty on back-to-back Super Bowl experiences with back-to-back pregnancies

"My wife's pregnant ... The crazy thing is my mom says we should get pregnant every year so we go to a Super Bowl. I might have to retire soon."

Okay, this one isn't exactly a quote, but still. The Hollister brothers serenade Patriots Nation.

https://twitter.com/Patriots/status/958471140908810240

Ted Karras's dream teammate boy band

"My boy band would be Andrew Jelks, Cole Croston, Riley McCarron, James Ferentz and headed by Joe Thuney."

Man Crush Monday with Tom Brady

"Jules, Danny and Gronk. Those guys are pretty good looking guys, and none of them are married either. Can you imagine that? And Justin Timberlake. I love Justin."