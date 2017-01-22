Random Thoughts: On to Houston

Change of pace – Belichick made a change to his normal course of action at the start of the game and opted to take the ball after winning the opening coin toss. He normally chooses to defer his option to the second half in such cases, but occasional he goes against the grain. The Patriots opened the game by driving 62 yards for a Stephen Gostkowski field goal, which was clearly the idea Belichick had in mind. The Patriots immediately seized the lead and never relinquished it. "We took the ball because we thought that was the right thing to do," Belichick said. The last time he chose to take the ball was in last year's AFC title game in Denver, but the offense was forced to punt and didn't force the Broncos to chase the way the Steelers did.

Kicking it – Stephen Gostkowski booted three field goals, the first of which moved him past Adam Vinatieri for the most in Patriots postseason history. He now has 29 successful field goals in the playoffs, although he did push one of his PATs wide to the right. Gostkowski also varied his kickoffs throughout the night, recording three touchbacks while also allowing three returns. Sammie Coates nearly broke the opening kickoff of the second half before being nudged out of bounds after a 31-yard run back.

Rotating basis – Linebacker Dont'a Hightower was rotated in and out of the lineup periodically, sitting out the second series after getting the start alongside Elandon Roberts. Hightower was listed as questionable with the shoulder injury coming into the game, although it is unclear if health was the reason for his sporadic play. He finished with three tackles on the night despite the reduction in playing time. The Patriots defense employed a lot of three-safety looks with Duron McCourty, Duron Harmon and Patrick Chung.