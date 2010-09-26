Official website of the New England Patriots

Randy Moss Postgame Press Conference - 9/26/2010

Patriots wide receiver Randy Moss addresses the media during his postgame press conference on September 26, 2010. Q: Offensively, you guys had some breakdowns in the first few weeks during the second halves of games.

Sep 26, 2010 at 09:30 AM

Patriots wide receiver Randy Moss addresses the media during his postgame press conference on September 26, 2010.

Q: Offensively, you guys had some breakdowns in the first few weeks during the second halves of games. This week you put 21 points on the board. What was the difference this week?

RM: Just determination and will and wanting to, that's all. I think I said last week that I couldn't wait for this week to get here because I knew what type of preparation we needed to have to be able to play a divisional game, but I also knew Coach Belichick was going to work us pretty hard this week. Really, the second half, really playing four quarters and coming in after making your halftime adjustments, is just will and determination and just going out there and wanting to do it. They called the plays and we have to go out there and execute it as players. I think in the past, we've stubbed our toe, but today was just good from all angles. We were able to put some points on the board in the second half, so hopefully we can build off that.

Q: Why did you decide to wear Kevin Faulk's number 33 practice jersey at practice on Friday and how would you describe the way the Patriots overcame the big loss of him?

RM: Kevin and I have followed each other since 1995 and I was asked a couple questions about his jersey, and I didn't really want to go into that. Me and Kevin have a long history, before I even became a Patriot. What he's accomplished here as a Patriot speaks high, high volumes, but being able to lose him for the year is very disappointing. I don't really have an answer or an explanation for wearing his jersey. That's my boy and I just wanted to put his jersey on just to represent him. There wasn't anything behind it, really.

Q: What concerns did you have about third down without Kevin Faulk? In the groupings you guys threw at the Bills today, not having him seemed to make you guys even more unpredictable on third down.

RM: Anytime you lose a player like Kevin Faulk, you have to go back to the drawing board. I'm not saying that because he's a teammate of mine. Game recognizes game. I know he's a hell of a ball player. With bringing in Woody [Danny Woodhead]...I like Woody. He's a little stub guy, a little short [guy]. He runs hard and has some nice cuts. I'm not disrespecting him, and I know it's hard to replace Kevin Faulk, but hopefully he can come in and be Woodhead and not try to be Kevin. I think we liked the things we saw out there, not just from him - from an offensive perspective. We win as a team; we lose as a team. You always can hold your head up high when you win and lower it when you lose. We'll just go back to the drawing board and hopefully we have a game plan for the Miami Dolphins.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

