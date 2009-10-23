Reid: Eagles LB Gaither out for season with foot injury

Official website of the New England Patriots

Oct 23, 2009 at 01:00 AM

PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles coach Andy Reid said Thursday that linebacker Omar Gaither will have surgery on left foot and miss the rest of the season.

Gaither is the second Eagles middle linebacker to be lost for the season. Stewart Bradley was placed on injured reserve after tearing an anterior cruciate ligament during a preseason scrimmage.

On Tuesday, the Eagles acquired linebacker Will Witherspoon from the St. Louis Rams. Witherspoon will start for the Eagles in Monday night's game against the Washington Redskins.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links.

