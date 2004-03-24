Release: WR Michael Jennings signed, Hall released

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots signed first-year free agent wide receiver Michael Jennings today. Subsequently, first-year cornerback Michael Hall was waived.
Jennings, 24, signed with the San Francisco 49ers as rookie free agent on May 29, 2002, but was waived on August 13 that summer. The 5-foot-11-inch, 170-pound wide receiver was a track and field standout at Florida State. He was a three-year letterman and earned all-conference honors in the 200m and 400m as a junior. He recorded his personal bests at ACC Outdoor Championships with times of 21.01 (200m) and 45.55 (400m) respectively. In addition, he was a member of the 4x400 relay team that finished with the tenth fastest finish in school history.
The Patriots signed Hall as a first-year free agent on Jan. 14, 2004 and allocated him to the Cologne Centurion of NFL Europe.