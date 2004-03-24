Release: WR Michael Jennings signed, Hall released

Jennings, 24, signed with the San Francisco 49ers as rookie free agent on May 29, 2002, but was waived on August 13 that summer. The 5-foot-11-inch, 170-pound wide receiver was a track and field standout at Florida State. He was a three-year letterman and earned all-conference honors in the 200m and 400m as a junior. He recorded his personal bests at ACC Outdoor Championships with times of 21.01 (200m) and 45.55 (400m) respectively. In addition, he was a member of the 4x400 relay team that finished with the tenth fastest finish in school history.