Report: Another Brady Bund-le of joy

The Patriots QB was asked in his weekly press conference Wednesday morning how he was balancing the preparations for the imminent birth with those of his team's Monday Night Football clash with the 11-1 Houston Texans.

"I don't have to do too much work at home," he replied, "so, I just kind of focus on my job here and what I need to do and my preparation and making sure I'm doing everything I need to do to be prepared for Monday night."

Brady was at practice Thursday and was not listed on the injury/participation report as being "limited" in any way. So, it seems the birth the night before did not impact his ability to take part in his team's workout, as he indicated in his quote.

This is Brady and Bundchen's second child together. They also have a son, Benjamin, age 2. It is the third child for No. 12, who has a 5-year-old son, John, from his previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

UPDATE.. 8:42 AM

Bundchen posted the following message on her Facebook page this morning: