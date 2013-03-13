Report: Welker agrees to terms with Broncos

After six years and 672 receptions, Wes Welker is no longer a New England Patriot.

The most productive receiver in the NFL from 2007-12 signed with Denver Wednesday afternoon, as first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter, and now will be trying to help Peyton Manning get to the Super Bowl and not Tom Brady.

The Patriots chose not to franchise Welker after doing so last season, and thus he became a free agent March 12. Various reports recently had Welker and the Patriots still negotiating, but evidently those broke down just prior to the start of the new league year on Tuesday, and Welker wasted little time finding a suitor.

Reports indicated Welker, who was married in June in Aspen, Col., went back to the Patriots to give them an opportunity to match Denver's offer but ultimately the price proved too steep. Details of the contract are not yet available.

The inaugural three-day "legal tampering period" over the weekend generated some interest in Welker and perhaps that led to his decision to explore the free agent waters. Once he did, the chances of him returning for a seventh season in Foxborough diminished greatly, and now he's a member of the Broncos, who received a huge boost in their quest to top the Patriots and climb atop the AFC.