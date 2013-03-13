Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Dec 17 - 12:00 AM | Sat Dec 18 - 05:55 PM

Game Day Roster Update: RBs thin with Harris out

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Colts

Expert Predictions: Week 15 picks for Patriots at Colts

Game Preview: Patriots at Colts

What They're Saying: Indianapolis Colts

NFL Week 15: Patriots - Colts Injury Report

Patriots All Access: Colts Preview

Patriots This Week: Primetime at Lucas Oil Stadium

Unfiltered on TV: One-on-One with Myles Bryant

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Colts Preview, Myles Bryant 1-On-1

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

Bill Belichick 12/16: On Lawrence Taylor, Contributions from Davon Godchaux, Brandon Bolden and more

Notebook: Van Noy's instincts paying off in pass defense

Notebook: As another 'dogfight' approaches, Mac staying where his feet are

Mac Jones 12/15: "They have a great defense and great players all around"

Bill Belichick 12/15: "They are good at all levels of the game"

10 Players to Watch: Patriots at Colts

Notebook: Phillips sees a 'legit' Colts offense

Do Your Job: Patriots Field Crew

Report: Welker agrees to terms with Broncos

Mar 13, 2013 at 06:55 AM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

500x305-20130313-welker-broncos.jpg

After six years and 672 receptions, Wes Welker is no longer a New England Patriot.

The most productive receiver in the NFL from 2007-12 signed with Denver Wednesday afternoon, as first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter, and now will be trying to help Peyton Manning get to the Super Bowl and not Tom Brady.

The Patriots chose not to franchise Welker after doing so last season, and thus he became a free agent March 12. Various reports recently had Welker and the Patriots still negotiating, but evidently those broke down just prior to the start of the new league year on Tuesday, and Welker wasted little time finding a suitor.

Reports indicated Welker, who was married in June in Aspen, Col., went back to the Patriots to give them an opportunity to match Denver's offer but ultimately the price proved too steep. Details of the contract are not yet available.

The inaugural three-day "legal tampering period" over the weekend generated some interest in Welker and perhaps that led to his decision to explore the free agent waters. Once he did, the chances of him returning for a seventh season in Foxborough diminished greatly, and now he's a member of the Broncos, who received a huge boost in their quest to top the Patriots and climb atop the AFC.

Manning enjoyed a tremendous season in 2011 coming off multiple neck surgeries that prevented him from playing the previous year. Most of his passes went to the outside with Eric Decker and Demaryius Thomas doing much of the damage, but he also utilized veteran slot man Brandon Stokley. Stokley, at age 36, caught 45 passes for 544 yards (12.1-yard average) with five touchdowns. Obviously Welker, who caught 118 passes for 1,354 yards (11.5-yard average) and six touchdowns, would represent an upgrade and give the Broncos another valued weapon to their already potent passing game.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.
news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.
news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos
news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.
news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica
news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.
news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.
news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.
news

Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride

"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.
news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Elevate Three Players to the Active Roster

Expert Predictions: Week 15 picks for Patriots at Colts

Game Preview: Patriots at Colts

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Colts

10 Players to Watch: Patriots at Colts

Game Day Roster Update: RBs thin with Harris out

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Colts Preview, Myles Bryant 1-On-1

Paul Perillo, Erik Scalavino, and Mike Dussault discuss the upcoming matchup between the Patriots and the Colts on Saturday night in Indy. Plus, Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with Myles Bryant.

Patriots This Week: Primetime at Lucas Oil Stadium

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots coming off their bye week and look ahead to the Saturday night matchup against the Colts.

Patriots All Access: Colts Preview

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, get an inside look at how the Gillette Stadium field crew prepares and maintains the game and practice fields for two sports through any weather and a variety of other events. In addition, Steve Burton sits down with Patriots captain Matthew Slater and Coach Belichick highlights the importance of planning for Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

AFC Playoff Picture: NFL Week 15

Mike Dussault and Tamara Brown talk about the AFC Playoff Picture after the Kansas City Chiefs win their Thursday Night Football game against the LA Chargers.

Unfiltered on TV: One-on-One with Myles Bryant

Tamara Brown sits down with defensive back Myles Bryant to discuss his success on the field and reaching this point in his Patriots career.

Patriots 2001 Lookback: Game Highlights from Week 14 Patriots at Bills

Watch full highlights from New England's Week 14 game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, December 16, 2001.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising