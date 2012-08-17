Reports: Olympian Demps to Pats

Most recently, Demps was seen in London as part of the U.S. men's 4×100 relay team that took home the silver medal at the Games of the XXX Olympiad.
At 5-8, 185, Demps isn't quite the prototypical size for an NFL running back, but his world-class speed makes him an intriguing prospect as a kick returner. The Patriots struggled in that area a year ago. In fact, it may have been the team's biggest weakness on special teams.
Our own Andy Hart tried his best to get Bill Belichick to comment on Demps during yesterday's press briefing. Perhaps we'll get more from Director of Player Personnel Nick Caserio at his 1 p.m. presser. In the meantime, what do you think about New England adding Demps? Let us know with a comment below.