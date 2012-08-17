Reports: Olympian Demps to Pats

Most recently, Demps was seen in London as part of the U.S. men's 4×100 relay team that took home the silver medal at the Games of the XXX Olympiad.

At 5-8, 185, Demps isn't quite the prototypical size for an NFL running back, but his world-class speed makes him an intriguing prospect as a kick returner. The Patriots struggled in that area a year ago. In fact, it may have been the team's biggest weakness on special teams.