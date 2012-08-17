Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Mar 26 - 12:00 AM | Sun Mar 28 - 12:59 AM

Analysis: 49ers-Dolphins trade ignites early draft intrigue

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Justin Herron identified as "good samaritan" who intervened, stopped attempted sexual assault in Arizona

Draft Spotlight: USC's St. Brown shows pedigree, cornerback Horn wows at South Carolina Pro Day

Trent Brown glad to be back in New England

Jonnu Smith ready to work with Patriots

Patriots Draft Spotlight: Mac Jones shines at Alabama Pro Day

NFL Notes: Patriots Free Agency Awards Edition

Patriots new weapons getting acquainted

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

Resetting Pats roster after busy first week of free agency

One-on-one with Henry Anderson: 'It's cool to be a part of a big free agent class'

Jalen Mills: 'Can't wait to go out and compete with these guys'

One-on-one with TE Hunter Henry

Patriots Sign 10 Free Agents

Report: Patriots lock up four-time captain David Andrews on four-year deal

Report: Patriots bringing back Nick Folk

Patrick Chung announces his retirement

Report: Patriots bringing back Kyle Van Noy

Report: Patriots add defensive lineman Montravius Adams

Report: Ted Karras returning to Patriots 

Analysis: Is Patriots defense going on the offensive?

Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry could reignite two-TE glory days

Report: Patriots add tight end Hunter Henry

Reports: Olympian Demps to Pats

Aug 17, 2012 at 04:48 AM
headshot-erik-scalavino
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

300x390-20120817-demps.jpg

Most recently, Demps was seen in London as part of the U.S. men's 4×100 relay team that took home the silver medal at the Games of the XXX Olympiad.

At 5-8, 185, Demps isn't quite the prototypical size for an NFL running back, but his world-class speed makes him an intriguing prospect as a kick returner. The Patriots struggled in that area a year ago. In fact, it may have been the team's biggest weakness on special teams.

Our own Andy Hart tried his best to get Bill Belichick to comment on Demps during yesterday's press briefing. Perhaps we'll get more from Director of Player Personnel Nick Caserio at his 1 p.m. presser. In the meantime, what do you think about New England adding Demps? Let us know with a comment below.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.
news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.
news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos
news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.
news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica
news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.
news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.
news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.
news

Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride

"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.
news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:

Latest News

Justin Herron reflects on 'good Samaritan' moment

Draft Spotlight: Zach Wilson cements status at BYU Pro Day

Analysis: 49ers-Dolphins trade ignites early draft intrigue

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots News Blitz 3/26: Jakob Johnson returns

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

Patriots All Access: Free Agency Show

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, the team makes a statement during the first week of free agency. In addition, Scott Zolak talks with captain David Andrews, and Bill Belichick gets his haircut for charity. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

One-on-one with David Andrews

Scott Zolak sits down with David Andrews to discuss free agency and what he is looking forward to most after re-signing with the Patriots

Offseason Report: Patriots Veterans Re-Sign

Reportedly, the New England Patriots have re-signed key players from last year's team as well as adding depth at key positions.

Trent Brown Press Conference 3/24: 'Wherever I am needed that's where I'll play'

Patriots offensive lineman Trent Brown addresses the media via video conference on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

Nelson Agholor Press Conference 3/24: 'On the field I give myself and my teammates a great opportunity'

Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor addresses the media via video conference on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

Kyle Van Noy Press Conference 3/24: 'One goal in mind and I think everybody's got that'

Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy addresses the media via video conference on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising