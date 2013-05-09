Reports: Patriots hosting Felix Jones

Less than two weeks after trading for former 1,000-yard rusher LeGarrette Blount, the Patriots may be locking to add another veteran to the backfield.

According to various reports – the first coming from NFL Network – New England is hosting free agent former Cowboys 2008 first-round pickFelix Jones at Gillette Stadium on Thursday.

Jones is a veteran of five previous seasons in Dallas, having played in 64 career games. He played in all 16 games last fall with 402 yards on 111 attempts (3.6 avg.) with three touchdowns. He also caught 25 passes for 262 yards and another two scores.

Jones has been more of a change-of-pace back for most of his career, even dating to his playmaking days at Arkansas. This visit could simply be due diligence on the Patriots part, or an effort to pursue another change-of-pace/third down type player to compete in the backfield. Shane Vereen is expected to be the primary change-of-pace back heading into his third season after New England saw free agent Danny Woodhead sign with the Chargers.

Jones has battled injuries often over the years, but has some big-play ability and certainly can catch the football. Jones has hauled 25 or more passes in each of the last three seasons, including a career-high 48 in 2010. He's also had a play of 39 yards or longer (catch or run) in each of his five seasons.

The Patriots current depth chart at running back includes returning 1,200-yard rusher Stevan Ridley, Vereen, Brandon Bolden, Blount and free agent addition Leon Washington, although the latter is more of a special teams option at this point in his career.