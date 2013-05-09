Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Oct 17 - 02:00 PM | Wed Oct 18 - 11:55 AM

Patriots Sign OL Conor McDermott to the Practice Squad

Sights and Sounds: Week 6 vs. Las Vegas Raiders 

Bill O'Brien Shares Message to Patriots Offense as Bills Prep Begins

Unfiltered Mailbag: Assessing the Patriots Options With the NFL Trade Deadline on the Horizon 

NFL Notes: Belichick still searching for answers

New England Patriots Host A Series of Fan Activations in Germany Prior to November 12 Game Vs. Indianapolis Colts

After Further Review: Did the Patriots Offense Find Something to Build On in the Second Half vs. the Raiders?

3 Things for Patriots to Build On

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/15

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Raiders in Las Vegas

8 Keys from Patriots loss to Raiders

Rhamondre Stevenson bursts in for 1-yard TD

Nearly intercepted pass goes for a first down to Montgomery

Ezekiel Elliott powers past goal line for first TD as a Patriot

Rhamondre Stevenson's 15-yard run marks RB's longest of '23 so far

Mike Gesicki's remarkable shoestring catch goes for 15-yard gain

Ryland nails 43-yard field goal to cut Raiders lead to 7 points

Bourne weaves between defenders for 36-yard gain

Can't-Miss Play: Jabrill Peppers' hit-stick tackle vs. Adams sparks Tavai's INT

Inactive Analysis: Rookie QB Malik Cunningham Officially Active vs. Raiders as Primary Backup to Mac Jones

Reports: Patriots hosting Felix Jones

Former Cowboys first-round running back Felix Jones is reportedly visiting Gillette Stadium on Thursday.

May 09, 2013 at 12:45 AM
headshot-andy-hart
Andy Hart

Patriots.com Writer

20130509-felix-jones.jpg

Less than two weeks after trading for former 1,000-yard rusher LeGarrette Blount, the Patriots may be locking to add another veteran to the backfield.

According to various reports – the first coming from NFL Network – New England is hosting free agent former Cowboys 2008 first-round pickFelix Jones at Gillette Stadium on Thursday.

Jones is a veteran of five previous seasons in Dallas, having played in 64 career games. He played in all 16 games last fall with 402 yards on 111 attempts (3.6 avg.) with three touchdowns. He also caught 25 passes for 262 yards and another two scores.

Jones has been more of a change-of-pace back for most of his career, even dating to his playmaking days at Arkansas. This visit could simply be due diligence on the Patriots part, or an effort to pursue another change-of-pace/third down type player to compete in the backfield. Shane Vereen is expected to be the primary change-of-pace back heading into his third season after New England saw free agent Danny Woodhead sign with the Chargers.

Jones has battled injuries often over the years, but has some big-play ability and certainly can catch the football. Jones has hauled 25 or more passes in each of the last three seasons, including a career-high 48 in 2010. He's also had a play of 39 yards or longer (catch or run) in each of his five seasons.

The Patriots current depth chart at running back includes returning 1,200-yard rusher Stevan Ridley, Vereen, Brandon Bolden, Blount and free agent addition Leon Washington, although the latter is more of a special teams option at this point in his career.

What do you think of the Jones visit to Foxborough? Would you like to see the Patriots sign him? Let us know with a comment below!

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.
news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.
news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos
news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.
news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica
news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.
news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.
news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.
news

Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride

"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.
news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Game Preview: Bills at Patriots

Patriots Sign OL Conor McDermott to the Practice Squad

Bill O'Brien Shares Message to Patriots Offense as Bills Prep Begins

Head Coach of Salem High School, Matt Bouchard, Named New England Patriots Coach of the Week

Unfiltered Mailbag: Assessing the Patriots Options With the NFL Trade Deadline on the Horizon 

NFL Notes: Belichick still searching for answers

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Tyquan Thornton 10/17: "It's not about me, it's about the whole offense"

Patriots wide receiver Tyquan Thornton addresses the media on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

Tales From the Tailgate: Comedian Jonathon Gates

In the next episode of "Tales from the Tailgate" series, we introduce you to comedian Jonathon Gates, who has his tailgate visited by Patriots Hall of Fame Nominee Logan Mankins..

Sights and Sounds: Week 6 vs. Las Vegas Raiders 

Get an inside look at the Patriots 21-17 loss against the Las Vegas Raiders on this edition of Sights and Sounds.

Bill O'Brien 10/17: "We have a chance to turn this thing around"

Patriots Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach Bill O'Brien addresses the media on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

Bill Belichick 10/16: "Keep working, keep grinding"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Monday, October 16, 2023.

Mac Jones 10/15: "Wasn't clean enough, across the board...Hard to win like that"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, October 15, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
Advertising