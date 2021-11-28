Revs' Matt Turner is Pats honorary captain after Goalkeeper of the Year announcement 

There was a familiar face at the Patriots game on Sunday afternoon, and we're not talking about Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel. Goalkeeper Matt Turner represented the Revs as the Patriots honorary captain after being named 2021 Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the year.
Turner rocked a custom Patriots jersey and watched pregame warmups from the sidelines before joining the captains for the coin toss.
It's been a hell of a year for the New England Revolution. They not only finished with the most wins in the regular season with 22, but it was the winningest regular season in the league's 26-year history. Not for nothing, the team also announced its new logo for next season, too.
In this historic season, Turner has been a constant in net. With 17 wins, five shutouts, a 73.2 save percentage and a 1.25 goals against average. His long list of accolades in 2021 already included MLS All-Star MVP and the Gold Cup Golden Glove winner. On top of his performance for the Revs, Turner has had a meteoric rise on the U.S. Men's National Team stage, as well.
Turner's historic performance is making waves across the league, and no one is more excited for him than his teammates. Revs Head Coach Bruce Arena surprised Turner and his teammates with the news at practice on Nov. 22, and the team promptly went bananas.
After the announcement, Turner tweeted his appreciation for his teammates.
"Blessed to share the field with these guys day in and day out," he tweeted. "This is a really special moment for me, I've never been the type of guy to win individual awards so this means the world ! Onward and upward!"
Turner was greeted to a loud ovation from Patriots fans on Sunday, but in a few days, Gillette Stadium will be packed for the Conference Semi-Finals against New York City FC on Tuesday. You can still get tickets to the 7:30 p.m. game here.