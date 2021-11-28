Official website of the New England Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Titans at Patriots

Expert Predictions: Week 12 picks for Patriots vs. Titans

NFL Week 12: Patriots - Titans Injury Report

Game Preview: Titans at Patriots

One-on-One with Mac Jones

Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Titans

What They're Saying: Tennessee Titans

Rapid Fire with Mac Jones

Seymour, Wilfork named Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalists

Mac Jones 11/24: "The goal is to go 1-0 each week"

Notebook: Henry, Patriots offense will keep chipping away

Three Patriots lead early Pro Bowl voting

Bill Belichick 11/24: "They are a physical team in all three phases of the game"

WBZ's Game Day Forecast for Patriots vs. Titans

How the Patriots gave back this Thanksgiving

Carrying On: Through good times or bad, family keeps Harris on track

Patriots sign punter Corliss Waitman to the practice squad

Red sleeves, red hot take: Matthew Judon hates macaroni and cheese

Notebook: Pats defense hopes for post-Thanksgiving peak

Pats-Colts primed for Saturday night slot

Revs' Matt Turner is Pats honorary captain after Goalkeeper of the Year announcement 

Nov 28, 2021 at 02:09 PM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

turner pdc

There was a familiar face at the Patriots game on Sunday afternoon, and we're not talking about Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel. Goalkeeper Matt Turner represented the Revs as the Patriots honorary captain after being named 2021 Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the year.

Turner rocked a custom Patriots jersey and watched pregame warmups from the sidelines before joining the captains for the coin toss.

It's been a hell of a year for the New England Revolution. They not only finished with the most wins in the regular season with 22, but it was the winningest regular season in the league's 26-year history. Not for nothing, the team also announced its new logo for next season, too.

In this historic season, Turner has been a constant in net. With 17 wins, five shutouts, a 73.2 save percentage and a 1.25 goals against average. His long list of accolades in 2021 already included MLS All-Star MVP and the Gold Cup Golden Glove winner. On top of his performance for the Revs, Turner has had a meteoric rise on the U.S. Men's National Team stage, as well.

Turner's historic performance is making waves across the league, and no one is more excited for him than his teammates. Revs Head Coach Bruce Arena surprised Turner and his teammates with the news at practice on Nov. 22, and the team promptly went bananas.

After the announcement, Turner tweeted his appreciation for his teammates.

"Blessed to share the field with these guys day in and day out," he tweeted. "This is a really special moment for me, I've never been the type of guy to win individual awards so this means the world ! Onward and upward!"

Turner was greeted to a loud ovation from Patriots fans on Sunday, but in a few days, Gillette Stadium will be packed for the Conference Semi-Finals against New York City FC on Tuesday. You can still get tickets to the 7:30 p.m. game here.

Related Content

news

UNH men's soccer team treated to flight on AirKraft to NCAA tournament game

The UNH men's soccer team got a lift from AirKraft to their NCAA Tournament game in Oregon this weekend. 
news

How the Patriots gave back this Thanksgiving

Lawrence Guy, Davon Godchaux, Matthew Judon, Carl Davis and the Patriots Foundation all hosted events in the community for Thanksgiving. 
news

Red sleeves, red hot take: Matthew Judon hates macaroni and cheese

Matthew Judon upset the internet with a carb controversy. 
news

Patriots super fan makes longest road trip yet from Foxborough to L.A.

Jason Scheinbart has made a name for himself with his signature "PATSWIN" license plate, and a few weeks ago, he made his longest road trip yet to see his team on the West Coast. 
news

Lawrence and Andrea Guy host baby shower for single mothers at Gillette Stadium

news

Kyle and Marissa Van Noy featured in 'Wall Street Journal' for their work flipping houses 

Kyle and Marissa Van Noy, like any NFL couple, have had their fair share of moves. In a Wall Street Journal article, the couple talks about how they started flipping houses on the side. 
news

Trent Brown treated high school football program to game-day experience in Atlanta 

Trent Brown paid it forward to his old high school football team. 
news

Patriots reflect on dominant defensive performance against Falcons on Thursday Night Football

After a dominant 25-0 over the Falcons that included four fourth-quarter picks, Patriots players reflected on the showing.
news

We can't make this up: Partial lunar eclipse after Patriots-Falcons game to last three hours and 28 minutes

Because of course it will last three hours and 28 minutes the night the Patriots play the Falcons. 
news

Julian Edelman shares funny Tweet about his Patriots-Falcons game experience in retirement

Patriots-Falcons games look a bit different nowadays for Julian Edelman. 
news

Matthew Judon, Carl Davis Jr. give away 500 turkeys in Roxbury

'Tis the season for giving back, and two Patriots spent a night making sure local families had everything they need for Thanksgiving. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Revs' Matt Turner is Pats honorary captain after Goalkeeper of the Year announcement 

Inactive Analysis: Brown, Stevenson, Barmore set to go 

Week 12 Inactives: Patriots vs. Titans

Expert Predictions: Week 12 picks for Patriots vs. Titans

Game Preview: Titans at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Titans at Patriots

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Mac Jones' accuracy is 100 on 4-yard TD pass to the boundary

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' accuracy is 100 on 4-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Kendrick Bourne.

Matthew Judon navigates to Ryan Tannehill on third-down sack

New England Patriots linebacker Matt Judon navigates to Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill on a third-down sack.

Belestrator: Breaking down the Titans offense

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak break down the Titan's running game and pass rushers on this edition of the Belestrator. For more Patriots All Access, tune in this Friday, November 26th at 7:00pm on WBZ-TV. The full show will also be available on Patriots.com shortly following the broadcast.

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Titans Preview, Kendrick Bourne 1-on-1

Paul Perillo, Erik Scalavino, Tamara Brown, and Mike Dussault discuss the Patriots defense and preview the matchup against the Titans. Tamara Brown also goes one-on-one with Kendrick Bourne.

Patriots This Week: Titans Preview

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots defensive playmakers and preview what's to come facing the Titans on Sunday.

Patriots All Access: Titans Preview, Mac Jones 1-on-1, David Andrews Mic'd Up

On a special Thanksgiving edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, Steve Burton goes one on one with quarterback Mac Jones, Bill Belichick highlights a dominant Patriots defensive performance in Belichick Breakdown, and listen in to an animated Dave Andrews in Mic'd Up. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

A Gentleman and an Officer: King cherishes his Army spouse

Patriots special teams star Brandon King couldn't be prouder of his wife, a U.S. Army officer, for her service to him and our country.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising