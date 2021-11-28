Revs' Matt Turner is Pats honorary captain after Goalkeeper of the Year announcement 

It's been a hell of a year for the New England Revolution. They not only finished with the most wins in the regular season with 22, but it was the winningest regular season in the league's 26-year history. Not for nothing, the team also announced its new logo for next season, too.

In this historic season, Turner has been a constant in net. With 17 wins, five shutouts, a 73.2 save percentage and a 1.25 goals against average. His long list of accolades in 2021 already included MLS All-Star MVP and the Gold Cup Golden Glove winner. On top of his performance for the Revs, Turner has had a meteoric rise on the U.S. Men's National Team stage, as well.