Ridley nominated for FedEx Ground Player of the Week

Making the right plays on the field takes talent, perseverance, focus and a whole lot of hard work. These six air and ground players really delivered this week and now it's time for the fans to make the call as to the two who will be this week's FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week. At FedEx, we know the same skills that made these players successful on the football field are what delivers success in every field. Take a minute to deliver your vote for the players and the business you think had the best plays this week.

FEDEX AIR -- QUARTERBACK NOMINEES

Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints

Brees was 29 of 45 for 370 yards and four touchdowns in the Saints' 31-24 victory over the San Diego Chargers. Brees threw a touchdown in his 48th straight game breaking Hall of Fame quarterback Johnny Unitas' record.

Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts

Luck threw for 362 yards on 31 of 55 attempts and two touchdowns as the Colts beat the Green Bay Packers 30-27.

Alex Smith, San Francisco 49ers

Smith completed 18 of 24 passes for 303 yards and three touchdowns. He finished the day with a 156.3 passer rating in the 49ers' 45-3 defeat of the Buffalo Bills.

FEDEX GROUND -- RUNNING BACK NOMINEES

Ahmad Bradshaw, New York Giants

Bradshaw rushed for 200 yards and scored one touchdown on 30 carries in the Giants' 41-27 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Arian Foster, Houston Texans

Foster had 29 carries for 152 yards and a touchdown as the Texans improved to 5-0 with a 23-17 win over the New York Jets.

Stevan Ridley, New England Patriots