Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Unfiltered Replay Wed Jul 13 | 12:00 AM - 11:58 PM

Patriots Position Snapshot: Quarterback

Analysis: Pats swap Harry to Bears

The Case for Robert Kraft

Unfiltered Mailbag: How will the new-look Patriots defense come together?

Patriots fans among happiest in NFL according to study

Versatile secondary laying early foundation

Robert Kraft, Stanley Morgan, Bucko Kilroy named semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Patriots Mailbag: Adding pieces, looking ahead to camp

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

Behind the scenes of the Patriots throwback jersey video shoot

Judon taking leadership role in second season with Pats

Mac Jones and the year two jump at quarterback

Home Opener Sweepstakes

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots announce first set of Training Camp dates

5 Takeaways from Richard Seymour's latest appearance on "Pats from the Past"

Patriots All Access: OTA Recap

Player 1-on-1 with Jalen Mills

Patriots Mailbag: Will second-year free agents make a jump?

Marlin Briscoe, first Black starting quarterback in AFL, dies at 76

RIP AIM: The ultimate Patriots 'buddy list'

AOL Instant Messenger will soon cease to exist (yes, it was still alive), so we compiled a list of Patriots old screen names -- what they were and what they should have been.

Oct 13, 2017 at 09:20 AM
Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) chases Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

For many adults who grew up with the age of the internet, AOL Instant Messenger -- or AIM -- was a staple for time after school. You'd throw your backpack down, use the dial up to clog the phone line and update your newest away message to fit your mood.

Those days, however, are in the past, and while it's probably been years since you've logged in to check on your old buddy list, AIM is officially closing down on Dec. 15.

After some digging, prying and begging, we got our hands on a few of the players' old (and awesome) screen names. It's been quite some time since the guys were crafting profiles and IMing SmarterChild, so these are their screen names as they can best remember.

Back in the day, you could find Devin McCourty IMing all day from "datruth2468" or Duron Harmon with "crballer124." You could find Matthew Slater at "slaytrey18" and Ted Karras at "tkguttygut." Meanwhile, Ryan Allen was logging on as "westsideballer04."

According to ESPN, "Chickmagnet4lyfe" belonged to, you guessed it, Gronk.

In 2015, we asked Gronk what his first AIM screen name was.

A post shared by espn (@espn) on

Not every Patriot was on AIM or could remember their old screen names, so the Lifestyle team got creative, making the ultimate Patriots buddy list. Inspiration came from current Twitter handles, hobbies, nicknames and more. Add numbers instead of vowels, and voila! Just like that, you've been transported back to 2002.

Check out the faux buddy list below.

Tom Brady – gOldenst8gOldenarm

Dont'a Hightower – HeReCoMeS Da b00m

Brandin Cooks – cookiemonstaAaAah

Danny Amendola – doladolabillz

Julian Edelman – squirrelzb4gurlz

James White – SW33TxF33T

Chris Hogan – chil laxin 711

Rob Gronkowski – sPiKeDoCtOrrrrr

Rex Burkhead – TDxREX

Dion Lewis – gryffindorseekeralways

Malcolm Mitchell – m0n3y m1tch

David Andrews – bear6060*

*Inspired by his Instagram handle of the same name

Goodbye, sweet AIM.

[door closing sound]

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

What we learned from storytime with James White

The New England running back read two books to children at the Patriots Hall of Fame to launch the Read Between the Lines program on Wednesday before taking some questions.

news

Patriots fans among happiest in NFL according to study

Based on social media activity, the 2022 Happy Fan Index listed New England supporters second.

news

Robert Kraft wishes Boston Renegades luck in pursuit of 7th Women's Football Alliance title

The New England Patriots chairman and CEO called Renegades owner Molly Goodwin this week to deliver the message and offer the team a ride to Canton.

news

How Patriots led push to change NFL rule and bring red throwback uniform back

The New England Patriots on Wednesday unveiled their classic alternates, but it was years in the making.

news

Patriots present Providence Community Health Centers with $20K grant to benefit breast cancer screenings

Celebrating National Cancer Survivor Month, the New England Patriots Foundation and American Cancer Society joined together to honor the Providence Community Health Centers as one of the 2022 NFL Change Grant recipients.

news

Takeaways from Julian Edelman's appearance on 'I Am Athlete' podcast

The former New England Patriots receiver discussed his retirement, Bill Belichick and more on Monday's episode of the popular podcast.

news

Mac Jones, Panini respond after 13-year-old sells ultra-rare rookie card for $100K

Johnny Stone went viral with his reaction to pulling a 1-of-1 Mac Jones Black Finite Prizm rookie card from Panini's highly-anticipated series.

news

Throwing it 'Back to the Future': best reaction from Patriots jersey reveal

The New England Patriots announced the official revival of their red throwback uniforms Wednesday. Here's how it was received.

news

Patriots players celebrate 'bucket list' Father's Day at U.S. Open

A handful of New England Patriots were in attendance at The Country Club for the major tournament.

news

After missing son's birth, Kyle Dugger is making up for lost time this offseason

For the New England Patriots safety, being quarantined for COVID-19 while his girlfriend prematurely went into labor was an experience he'll never forget.

news

Former Patriot advances in 'America's Got Talent' with NFL Players Choir

The retired New England linebacker performed "Lean On Me" with the Players Choir to get the green light from all three judges on the show.

news

Robert Kraft, Patriots Foundation team up with New England Dairy Council to bring wellness initiative to MLK School

The school year is almost over, but the Patriots had one last surprise for their 2022 Adopt-A-School on Wednesday.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Trade WR N'Keal Harry to Chicago

What we learned from storytime with James White

Patriots Position Snapshot: Quarterback

Analysis: Pats swap Harry to Bears

The Case for Robert Kraft

Unfiltered Mailbag: How will the new-look Patriots defense come together?

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Best of David Andrew's Mic'd Up

Listen to some of David Andrews' best mic'd up moments from the 2021 Patriots season at Gillette Stadium.

The Journey: Jonathan Jones

Following Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones' football journey, from being an undrafted free agent in New England to becoming a Super Bowl champion.

How can Patriots improve in '22 season? 'GMFB'

"GMFB" discuss how can New England Patriots can improve in 2022 season.

Do Your Life: John Hannah

Get an inside look into Pro Football Hall of Famer and Patriots Hall of Famer, John Hannah and see what he has been up to since his historic run in New England.

Behind the scenes of the Patriots throwback jersey video shoot

An exclusive look at the Patriots 2022 Back to the Future themed throwback jersey video. Go behind the scenes with David Andrews, Kendrick Bourne, Matthew Slater and Matthew Judon as they help unveil New England's red alternate uniform.

Jonnu Smith shares biggest focus heading into '22 season

New England Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith wakes up with "GMFB" to look forward to the '22 season.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Vince Wilfork voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former defensive lineman Vince Wilfork has been voted by the fans as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

They're all good in their own way, but some are better than others. We list every National Football League city, along with detailed advice to help you plan your next gridiron getaway.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising