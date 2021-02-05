Road Warriors: The 1985 Patriots

Grogan, an 11-year veteran and Patriots Hall of Famer, lost the starting job during Eason's sophomore season in 1984. As a player who had been in the league for over a decade, Grogan was given the duty of teaching Eason the tricks and trades of the NFL, but when the young quarterback went down, the Patriots were relying on Grogan to have one more run left in him. And the vet delivered.

Grogan, who called all his own plays, wasn't going to win games by throwing the ball for 300 yards. He knew he had one of the best offensive lines in the league, led by Hall of Famer John Hannah and 10-year veteran Pete Brock. He also knew his front five loved to run the ball, so that's what Grogan was going to do.

Grogan captained the ship with expertise as the Patriots rattled off six victories in a row. Even when the vet went down with a broken leg against the Jets, the Patriots didn't skip a beat. With Eason back in the game, they continued to wear teams down by playing defense, creating turnovers and running the ball down the throats of their competition. Before they knew it, they found themselves competing for a playoff spot - something nobody would've predicted 12 weeks earlier. The problem? They still had to get through Miami.

It was a Monday night heartbreaker. The Pats kept it close, but Miami handed them their 18th straight Orange Bowl loss when Fuad Reveiz kicked a 47-yard field goal putting the Dolphins ahead by three late in the fourth quarter. With their Wild Card chances fading, the Patriots headed back to New England for a must-win contest against Boomer Esiason and the Cincinnati Bengals.

For players like veteran Steve Nelson, failure wasn't an option. Going into his 12th year, the inside linebacker understood that these opportunities were few and far between. It was time to pull together and get the job done.

"We had to win to be in the playoffs, and they had a good team," said Nelson. "You either have to play your best football or you have to accept being mediocre. We won the game."

The Bengals were stunned. The media was stunned. The Patriots were in the playoffs and nobody could believe it, but the road was only going to get tougher from here because it never led home. To get to the big dance, the Pats would have to win three away games in the playoffs - something that no team in the NFL had ever done before. The odds didn't look good. This was a team with very little playoff experience, a new head coach, a new quarterback and a history of losing close games, but as their opponents would soon find out, underestimating this band of road warriors would prove to be a very serious mistake.

New England plowed over the New York Jets and the L.A. Raiders with the same formula they used in the regular season - they ran them straight into the ground. With every victory, the Patriots gained steam, and so did the fans.