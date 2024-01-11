Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick Will Address the Media at Noon on Thursday, January 11, 2024

Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick will address the media at noon today in the team auditorium at Gillette Stadium. The availability will be streamed live on Patriots.com and Patriots social (Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube).
Robert Kraft: "Coach Belichick will forever be celebrated as a legendary sports icon here in New England"
The New England Patriots and Bill Belichick have mutually agreed to part ways, concluding his 24-year tenure as head coach of the Patriots.
Season in Review: 25 Thoughts on 25 Players on the Patriots Defense
As we look back one last time on the 2023 defense, here are positional grades and film-related thoughts on 25 players on the Patriots defense in 2023.
Patriots Named Center David Andrews and Cornerback Jonathan Jones Co-Recipients of Team's 2024 Ed Block Courage Award
New England Patriots center David Andrews and cornerback Jonathan Jones have been selected as co-recipients of the team's 2024 Ed Block Courage Award.
Brenden Schooler Named to NFLPA Players All Pro Team
Patriots special teamer Brenden Schooler was among those named to the NFLPA 2023 All Pro Team for his contributions as a "core special teamer"
Season in Review: 25 Thoughts on 25 Players on the Patriots Offense
Before we turn the page to the offseason, here is a thought on every contributor to the Patriots offense and final grades for each position group in 2023.
2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker
Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Jonathan Jones, Patriots Foundation surprise four deserving community volunteers with trip to Super Bowl LVIII
New England Patriots cornerback and Walter Payton Man of the Year Award nominee Jonathan Jones, as well as the Patriots Foundation, surprised four deserving members of the community with an expense-paid trip to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas next month.
Patriots Mailbag: Setting the Table for the Patriots Offseason
With the third overall pick and tons of projected cap space, how can the Patriots rebuild the roster to get back to contention in 2024?
NFL Notes: Taking a peek at wild card weekend
Some interesting matchups on tap as the NFL kicks off the postseason with wild card weekend.
How do the issues on offense this season and against the run vs. the Jets set up a major offseason for the Patriots?
The New England Patriots and Bill Belichick have mutually agreed to part ways, concluding his 24-year tenure as head coach of the Patriots. Watch the full press conference including statements from Coach Bill Belichick as well as Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft.