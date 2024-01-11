Official website of the New England Patriots

The Patriots and Bill Belichick Have Mutually Agreed to Part Ways

Robert Kraft: "Coach Belichick will forever be celebrated as a legendary sports icon here in New England"

Coach Bill Belichick: "I will always be a Patriot"

Season in Review: 25 Thoughts on 25 Players on the Patriots Defense 

Season in Review: 25 Thoughts on 25 Players on the Patriots Offense 

Brenden Schooler Named to NFLPA Players All Pro Team

Jonathan Jones, Patriots Foundation surprise four deserving community volunteers with trip to Super Bowl LVIII

Patriots Mailbag: Setting the Table for the Patriots Offseason

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

NFL Notes: Taking a peek at wild card weekend

After Further Review: Assessing Bailey Zappe, the Run Defense and More in the Patriots Season Finale vs. the Jets

Patriots 2024 Opponents Set

EXCLUSIVE: Gillette Stadium views from the sky

Patriots Projected to Third Overall Pick in 2024 NFL Draft

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways as the Patriots Season Ends with a Loss to the Jets in Week 18

5 Keys from Patriots Season-Ending Loss to Jets

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 1/7

Thank You Fans! Gillette Stadium Season Time-Lapse

Jalen Reagor takes end around for 17 yards

Zappe's accuracy is 100 on 33-yard pass to Reagor

Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick Will Address the Media at Noon on Thursday, January 11, 2024

The New England Patriots announced that Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick will host media availability at 12:00 PM on Thursday, January 11, 2024.

Jan 11, 2024 at 07:52 AM
New England Patriots
Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick will address the media at noon today in the team auditorium at Gillette Stadium. The availability will be streamed live on Patriots.com and Patriots social (Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube).

The Patriots and Bill Belichick Have Mutually Agreed to Part Ways

The New England Patriots and Bill Belichick have mutually agreed to part ways, concluding his 24-year tenure as head coach of the Patriots. 
Season in Review: 25 Thoughts on 25 Players on the Patriots Defense 

As we look back one last time on the 2023 defense, here are positional grades and film-related thoughts on 25 players on the Patriots defense in 2023. 
Patriots Named Center David Andrews and Cornerback Jonathan Jones Co-Recipients of Team's 2024 Ed Block Courage Award

New England Patriots center David Andrews and cornerback Jonathan Jones have been selected as co-recipients of the team's 2024 Ed Block Courage Award.
Brenden Schooler Named to NFLPA Players All Pro Team

Patriots special teamer Brenden Schooler was among those named to the NFLPA 2023 All Pro Team for his contributions as a "core special teamer"
Season in Review: 25 Thoughts on 25 Players on the Patriots Offense 

Before we turn the page to the offseason, here is a thought on every contributor to the Patriots offense and final grades for each position group in 2023. 
2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Jonathan Jones, Patriots Foundation surprise four deserving community volunteers with trip to Super Bowl LVIII

New England Patriots cornerback and Walter Payton Man of the Year Award nominee Jonathan Jones, as well as the Patriots Foundation, surprised four deserving members of the community with an expense-paid trip to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas next month.
Patriots Mailbag: Setting the Table for the Patriots Offseason

With the third overall pick and tons of projected cap space, how can the Patriots rebuild the roster to get back to contention in 2024?
NFL Notes: Taking a peek at wild card weekend

Some interesting matchups on tap as the NFL kicks off the postseason with wild card weekend.
After Further Review: Assessing Bailey Zappe, the Run Defense and More in the Patriots Season Finale vs. the Jets

How do the issues on offense this season and against the run vs. the Jets set up a major offseason for the Patriots?
Patriots Sign Seven Players to Future Contracts

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed seven players to future contracts.
Full Press Conference: The Patriots and Bill Belichick Have Mutually Agreed to Part Ways

The New England Patriots and Bill Belichick have mutually agreed to part ways, concluding his 24-year tenure as head coach of the Patriots. Watch the full press conference including statements from Coach Bill Belichick as well as Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft.

Mac Jones 1/8: "I'm going to bounce back" 

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Monday, January 8, 2024.

Mike Gesicki 1/8: "I'm going to attack this offseason"

Patriots tight end Mike Gesicki addresses the media on Monday, January 8, 2024.

Coach Bill Belichick 1/8: "Proud of the way the team competed"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Monday, January 8, 2024.
Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.
