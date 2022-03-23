Robert Kraft invites Maine brothers who steered school bus to safety to Patriots game

It's been quite the week for brothers Connor and Seamus Collins after they helped prevent their school bus from crashing on Monday, March 14.

While en route to Mt. Ararat Middle and High School last Monday, Connor, 16, heard a thud as bus driver Arthur McDougall, 77, slumped over the steering wheel and fell to the floor. As the bus veered off the road and into a ditch, the teenager ran to the front to grab the wheel, slam the breaks, and instruct his little brother to call 9-1-1.

Led by the Collins boys, the 14 students on board helped get Arthur medical attention, though he did not ultimately survive the heart attack he suffered. But Connor's quick thinking prevented any more tragedy, and the story caught the attention of the owner of their favorite football team.

"You guys really called an audible on that bus," Patriots owner Robert Kraft said Tuesday, surprising Conor and Seamus on a Zoom call.