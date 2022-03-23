Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Wed Mar 23 | 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Robert Kraft invites Maine brothers who steered school bus to safety to Patriots game

5 Takeaways from Drew Bledsoe's appearance on "Pats from the Past"

Return to Patriots was 'simple choice' for James White after difficult last two years

Plenty of questions remain after Trent Brown's return

Report: Trent Brown returns to Patriots on two-year deal

Get to know newest Patriots after Week 1 of NFL Free Agency

Patriots Sign Veteran WR Ty Montgomery

Matthew Slater weighed 'responsibilities off the field' in decision to re-sign

Report: Jakob Johnson signs with Raiders

Slater excited to be back for a 15th go-round with Patriots

Patriots sign defensive back Terrance Mitchell

Reports: Patriots won't tender Gunner Olszewski, Bolden bolts for Vegas

Report: Patriots trade Shaq Mason to Bucs

Analysis: With two guards gone, how does Patriots O-line adjust?

Could the addition of Mack Wilson be a sign of changes to come?

Report: James White re-signs with Patriots

Report: Patriots swap linebackers with Browns

Patriots Mailbag: Replacing J.C. Jackson, finding free agents and more

Robert Kraft invites Maine brothers who steered school bus to safety to Patriots game

Connor and Seamus Collins helped steer their school bus to safety after their bus driver suffered a medical emergency.

Mar 23, 2022 at 01:54 PM
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

Connor and Seamus Collins
Connor and Seamus Collins

It's been quite the week for brothers Connor and Seamus Collins after they helped prevent their school bus from crashing on Monday, March 14.

While en route to Mt. Ararat Middle and High School last Monday, Connor, 16, heard a thud as bus driver Arthur McDougall, 77, slumped over the steering wheel and fell to the floor. As the bus veered off the road and into a ditch, the teenager ran to the front to grab the wheel, slam the breaks, and instruct his little brother to call 9-1-1.

Led by the Collins boys, the 14 students on board helped get Arthur medical attention, though he did not ultimately survive the heart attack he suffered. But Connor's quick thinking prevented any more tragedy, and the story caught the attention of the owner of their favorite football team.

"You guys really called an audible on that bus," Patriots owner Robert Kraft said Tuesday, surprising Conor and Seamus on a Zoom call.

"You're very brave and special and we respect and admire what you both did, how courageous you both were. So, we were wondering if we could invite you to the opening game this year and get you tickets?"

Not surprisingly, the boys were happy to accept the offer and attend their first-ever Patriots game at Gillette Stadium.

The boys had grown a bit tired from doing media all week in the aftermath of their heroic actions, but one last interview proved worth it.

"It's hectic," said 12-year-old Seamus, relaying that they didn't intend for all the publicity when they stepped up to help in a time of need.

"I'm not used to it," Connor added.

Connor also isn't completely used to driving a car -- never mind a bus – considering he only has a learning permit. But when Arthur became their bus driver a month into the school year, Connor offered assistance then, too.

Arthur stepped up for his community amid a bus driver shortage in the school district, and the 11th grader, in turn, showed him the usual bus route around Topsham, Maine.

The boys described their bus driver as nice and said he always had a smile on his face. After McDougall collapsed at the wheel and Connor managed to stop the bus, the brothers worked together to calm their fellow classmates down and assist Arthur.

"It was one of those things where you look back on everything that's important, and in a split second, you realize what you need to do," Seamus said. "I tried to calm people down on the bus, flag cars down, call 9-1-1. I wanted to get to the back of the bus and open the back door, but everyone was crowding."

When asked how they were able to remain calm and focused in a stressful time, the younger brother had a simple answer.

"My dad's and my mom's lessons," Seamus said. "They taught us to be leaders."

The Collins brothers didn't make it to school that day. Instead, they waited for news on Arthur and tried to rest.

There was hope with an update that Arthur had a pulse. Topsham Police helped administer CPR and used an automated external defibrillator on Arthur, who was initially transported to Mid Coast Hospital and then Life Flighted to Maine Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

His widow, Diane McDougall, expressed how grateful she was for the effort of the students and first responders to save her husband's life when the Collins brothers paid her a visit.

Arthur loved playing golf and was an avid Patriots fan himself. He didn't financially need to be driving the bus that day, but he took pride in it.

"By her emotion, it meant a lot to her -- seeing her happy during a sad time made me happy," Seamus said of their visit with Diane.

"What his wife told us was that every day he got home he would always say, 'I got the kids to and from safely, so I'm happy.' "

Connor and Seamus made sure Arthur fulfilled that one last time, and now get to honor his memory on the first day of the NFL season.

Related Content

news

Get to know newest Patriots after Week 1 of NFL Free Agency

New England brought in Mack Wilson, Terrance Mitchell and Ty Montgomery so far.
news

Damien Harris is all-in on Celtics with this bold take

The Patriots running back has become quite the Green Teamer during his time in New England.
news

Return to Patriots was 'simple choice' for James White after difficult last two years

The captain will be back for a ninth season with the team who has been there with him through it all.
news

Mac Jones happy to see another Alabama teammate join Patriots

New England acquired former Crimson Tide defensive end Mack Wilson in a trade with the Cleveland Browns.
news

Matthew Slater weighed 'responsibilities off the field' in decision to re-sign

The Patriots captain is a leader in the community, too, and knows how important his platform is for his philanthropy.
news

Matt Judon takes on unofficial recruiting role during NFL free agency

The linebacker is hard at work helping woo players into coming to the Patriots.
news

Chase Winovich chops signature blonde hair, reveals new look

The Patriots defensive end might be unrecognizable to some fans entering his fourth NFL season.
news

Devin McCourty confirms return to Patriots in adorable fashion

The veteran safety will be back for his 13th season in the NFL, per Londyn and Brayden.
news

Cody Davis to judge NFL's Big Data Bowl

The Patriots special teamer is putting his master's degree in Data Science to work.
news

Mac Jones walks grounds at The Players Championship while home in Jacksonville

The Patriots QB visited TPC Sawgrass before golfers teed off for the biggest purse on the PGA Tour
news

Patriots host TAPS Young Adult Experience for surviving children and siblings of fallen military members

The day focused on career development, complete with a tour of Gillette Stadium and the Patriots Hall of Fame.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Report: Malcolm Butler returning to Patriots

Patriots Re-Sign OL Trent Brown

Plenty of questions remain after Trent Brown's return

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Robert Kraft invites Maine brothers who steered school bus to safety to Patriots game

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

The Journey: Kyle Dugger

Patriots defensive back Kyle Dugger's football journey has taken him from a small town in Georgia, to Lenoir-Rhyne University, to Foxboro, Massachusetts - all for the love of the game.

Jame White 3/21: "I'm feeling pretty good"

Patriots running back James White addresses the media on Monday, March 21, 2022.

Matthew Slater 3/17: "I think the culture we've created here is bigger than any one person"

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

Pelissero: Patriots trade LB Chase Winovich to Browns for LB Mack Wilson

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports New England Patriots trade LB Chase Winovich to Browns for LB Mack Wilson.

Do Your Life: Brian Hoyer

Get an inside look at Brian Hoyer's family's NFL journey in this episode of 'Do Your Life.'

Rapoport: Patriots, Devin McCourty agree on 1-year, $9M contract

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport shares the New England Patriots and DB Devin McCourty agree on 1-year, $9M contract.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Get to know newest Patriots after Week 1 of NFL Free Agency

New England brought in Mack Wilson, Terrance Mitchell and Ty Montgomery so far.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into seven 2022 draft picks

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.
Advertising