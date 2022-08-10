Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Wed Aug 10 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 PM

Patriots announce final Training Camp practice times

What Patriots fans should know before coming to Gillette Stadium for preseason game vs. Giants

New England Fan Reminders for the 2022 Preseason Opener

How to Watch/Listen: Giants at Patriots

10 to Watch: Patriots kick off preseason vs. Giants

Game Preview: Giants at Patriots

Ten Training Camp Risers Heading Into the Patriots Preseason Opener

How Devin McCourty righted wrong for young fan

Day 11 blogservations: Andrews lights a fire

Mac Jones Sees Improvements With Patriots Offense

Patriots Mailbag: Tracking the secondary, trade proposals and other camp fun

Trenches Report: Matthew Judon Mentoring Young Patriots Pass-Rushers

Patriots cornerbacks continue ball-hawking ways

Day 10 blogservations: Defense continues to shine

Patriots 2022 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Vince Wilfork to be held Saturday, September 24

Richard Seymour accepts "greatest honor" of his life

Photos: Richard Seymour inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Photos: Patriots host in-stadium practice

Patriots Hold In-Stadium Practice With a Different Twist

A Position-By-Position Recap of the First Two Weeks of Patriots Training Camp

Robert Kraft is next in line

After celebrating Richard Seymour's induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, it's time to make way for Robert Kraft.

Aug 10, 2022 at 03:53 PM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft with Pro Football Hall of Famer Richard Seymour.
Photo by David Silverman
Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft with Pro Football Hall of Famer Richard Seymour.

Last weekend in Canton was a great one for the Patriots. Next year's may very well be as well.

Richard Seymour was one of eight individuals enshrined in Canton, Ohio, on Saturday, and the big fella offered a glimpse into the future during his acceptance speech when he mentioned his former boss.

"You showed us that being consistent in the little things added up to big things, always with heart and humanity," Seymour said of Robert Kraft. "RKK, thank you for being a mentor and a dear friend. You too will grace this stage."

Indeed, Kraft appears to be in line to become the next Patriot to enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He made his way through a long list of coaches and contributors to earn the nod as a finalist for inclusion in the 2023 class, and now he will await the final vote from the Hall of Fame committee that will determine the members of the Class of 2023 during Super Bowl week in February.

At this point, it would appear to be all but a formality. A quick look at Kraft's resume certainly shows a Hall-worthy candidate. No owner in the history of the sport has overseen a transformation quite like the Patriots during Kraft's illustrious tenure. After buying the moribund franchise at time when a move to St. Louis was very much a possibility, Kraft not only kept the team in New England but he has resided over the greatest dynasty in NFL history.

That winning resume alone would be enough to make Kraft a legitimate candidate for the Hall, but his impact on the league runs much deeper.

Another prominent Patriot – one who no doubt will be enshrined as well – explained why Kraft's candidacy is a no-brainer.

"He's a phenomenal owner," Bill Belichick told SiriusXM Radio's "Movin' the Chains" program. "You look at what he's done across the board. He's made great contributions to the league, in things like the CBA and other policies, and the growth of the league. He's obviously done a great job here in New England, just keeping the team in New England and not letting it out of here, and the success he's had. And off the field -- just the philanthropy and contributions he's made to the community.

"You could put him in the Hall of Fame for any one of those. Combine all three together and hopefully we'll be celebrating in Canton next year."

It's not just Patriots singing the praises of Kraft. Former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Mel Blount, a Hall of Famer in his own right, spoke to the Patriots owner over the weekend and made a plea of his own.

"Mr. Kraft, what you've done for this game you deserve to be in the Hall of Fame. We need to get you in next year," Blount said.

Related Links

As Belichick mentioned, Kraft's impact on the league goes well beyond being successful on the field. Kraft's place among the owners is secure as he's been an integral part of many committees that have been the lifeblood of the NFL. None has been any more important than the television packages that Kraft has been a huge part of. His background as a board member of Viacom proved quite valuable as the chairman of the league's media committee. His expertise in the industry has allowed the league to ink many lucrative deals with networks and his vision helped garner a deal with Amazon for the first full-time streaming package for Thursday night football starting this season.

FILE - In this file photo taken July 25, 2011, NFLPA executive eirector DeMaurice Smith looks on at left as New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, second from right, is hugged by Jeff Saturday of the Indianapolis Colt during a news conference at the NFL Players Association in Washington, after the NFL Players Association executive board and 32 team reps voted unanimously to approve the terms of a deal with owners to the end the 4 1/2-month lockout.
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster
FILE - In this file photo taken July 25, 2011, NFLPA executive eirector DeMaurice Smith looks on at left as New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, second from right, is hugged by Jeff Saturday of the Indianapolis Colt during a news conference at the NFL Players Association in Washington, after the NFL Players Association executive board and 32 team reps voted unanimously to approve the terms of a deal with owners to the end the 4 1/2-month lockout.

Kraft also has been a key cog in the league's compensation, finance and management council executive committees, making him one of the league's most trusted and powerful voices. That fact was most evident back in 2011 when the league and the players were at odds during a lockout that threatened the start of the season. It was Kraft who brought the sides together, helping to broker a deal that led to labor peace for more than a decade since. He did this during a time of intense grief following the passing of his wife, Myra, just days before. The image of Colts center Jeff Saturday, the players' rep at the time, with his arm around Kraft following the bitter negotiations is a lasting memory of Kraft's impact and respect.

The Coach/Contributor Committee members meeting will take place August 23, and one individual will be selected for final consideration for the Class of 2023, from which Kraft should emerge. At least that's the way Seymour and Belichick see it.

Related Content

news

Ten Training Camp Risers Heading Into the Patriots Preseason Opener

Who made a strong impression in the first two weeks of Training Camp?

news

Mac Jones Sees Improvements With Patriots Offense

After an inconsistent start to camp, the Patriots quarterback is seeing progress.

news

Trenches Report: Matthew Judon Mentoring Young Patriots Pass-Rushers

The Patriots defense continues to stand out in training camp.

news

Patriots cornerbacks continue ball-hawking ways

After losing a starter in free agency, the Patriots are seeing some new faces make impressions at the cornerback position.

news

A Position-By-Position Recap of the First Two Weeks of Patriots Training Camp

Takeaways from each position group through eight Training Camp practices.

news

Richard Seymour accepts "greatest honor" of his life

Patriots three-time Super Bowl champion Richard Seymour made it official on Saturday with his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

news

Patriots Hold In-Stadium Practice With a Different Twist

The Patriots held their annual in-stadium practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday night.

news

Seymour becomes 10th Patriot in Pro Football Hall of Fame

Richard Seymour finally got the call from Canton to enter the Hall of Fame, where he'll join an awaiting collection of Patriot legends.

news

Kid reporter gets inside scoop at Patriots Training Camp

14-year-old Isaac Lebowitz pitched a dream to NBC Nightly News: Kids Edition that turned into a reality.

news

Rookie Tyquan Thornton following Troy Brown's lead

Patriots rookie Tyquan Thornton is following the lessons of team Hall of Famer and current receivers coach Troy Brown.

news

Jalen Mills is Off to a Great Start at Patriots Training Camp

Mills is ready for the challenge of potentially facing some of the league's best wide receivers.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

What Patriots fans should know before coming to Gillette Stadium for preseason game vs. Giants

New England Fan Reminders for the 2022 Preseason Opener

Robert Kraft is next in line

Patriots announce final Training Camp practice times

How to Watch/Listen: Giants at Patriots

Ten Training Camp Risers Heading Into the Patriots Preseason Opener

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Press Pass: Quarterback Recap

Patriots quarterbacks Mac Jones, Brian Hoyer, and Bailey Zappe addressed the media on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

Devin McCourty 8/9: "We're playing a game in two days. That's what it's all about. It's about now bringing this whole thing together"

Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty addresses the media on Tuesday, August 9th, 2022.

Brian Hoyer 8/9: "It's a growing process, it's a learning process, it's a teaching process"

Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer addresses the media on Tuesday, August 9th, 2022.

Daniel Ekuale 8/9: "Just coming out here and getting better every day"

Patriots defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale addresses the media on Tuesday, August 9th, 2022.

Bailey Zappe 8/9: "Kind of the motto, just trying to get one percent better every day"

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe addresses the media on Tuesday, August 9th, 2022.

Davon Godchaux 8/9: "I'm happy that I'm staying here for three more years"

Patriots defensive lineman Davon Godchaux addresses the media on Tuesday, August 9th, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots announce final Training Camp practice times

The New England Patriots confirmed the final dates for Training Camp practices open to the public.

Patriots Training Camp Guide: Everything you need to know before attending

Fans finally will be back to Gillette Stadium and Patriot Place for Training Camp. Here's the ultimate scouting report of what to expect when you get here.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising