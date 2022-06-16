Robert Kraft, Patriots Foundation team up with New England Dairy Council to bring wellness initiative to MLK School

"To do what you want to do, you have to be physically and mentally strong," Kraft said at a morning assembly with students and faculty.

"Working out and eating good foods like fruits and vegetables, you'll have a great chance to accomplish what you want. We've enjoyed working with the MLK School through the Adopt-A-School program, so when our friends at the New England Dairy Council called and said they'd like to be partners with us in helping you live a healthy lifestyle, we were very excited."