Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Thu Jun 16 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Patriots set 2022 Training Camp joint practices

Patriots Announce Training Camp Dates

Patriots Mailbag: Minicamp foreshadows a competitive Training Camp

Patriots Sign Fourth-Round Pick DB Jack Jones

5 Takeaways from Patriots minicamp

Mac Jones wraps up impressive Patriots minicamp

William Allen thanks Patriots players who advocated for his release from prison

Photos: Day 2 of Patriots Minicamp

Bill Belichick 6/8: "I try to contribute and help the team where I can"

Judon taking leadership role in second season with Pats

Minicamp Blogservations: Jones continues to air it out

Nixon flashes potential at minicamp

Minicamp Blogservations: Wynn returns but changes could be coming

Press Pass: Minicamp Day 1

Photos: Day 1 of Patriots Minicamp

Uche, Perkins among next Patriots linebackers up

Bill Belichick 6/7: "We've seen progression from everybody"

Patriots Mailbag: Projecting the roster, rookies and more

What to watch for at Patriots minicamp

Kendrick Bourne, Devin Asiasi help Big Brothers Big Sisters raise awareness about mentorship

Robert Kraft, Patriots Foundation team up with New England Dairy Council to bring wellness initiative to MLK School

The school year is almost over, but the Patriots had one last surprise for their 2022 Adopt-A-School on Wednesday.

Jun 16, 2022 at 10:14 AM
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

RKK.MLK School.PDC
Faith Worrell

The school year is almost over for students at the MLK School in Dorchester, but the Robert Kraft and the New England Patriots had one last surprise for their Adopt-A-School.

The Patriots chairman and CEO wanted to ensure the team left a lasting impact, and on Wednesday, presented the elementary school with a $10,000 Hometown Grant to support the health and wellness of students on behalf of the Kraft family, Patriots Foundation, and New England Dairy Council.

"To do what you want to do, you have to be physically and mentally strong," Kraft said at a morning assembly with students and faculty.

"Working out and eating good foods like fruits and vegetables, you'll have a great chance to accomplish what you want. We've enjoyed working with the MLK School through the Adopt-A-School program, so when our friends at the New England Dairy Council called and said they'd like to be partners with us in helping you live a healthy lifestyle, we were very excited."

In addition to the grant, Kraft personally gave $25,000 to the school.

The donations provided new physical activity equipment that will be used indoors and outdoors by students, as well as blenders for healthy fruit and yogurt smoothies to be provided during lunch every day.

Former Patriots players like running back Jonas Gray, linebacker Vernon Crawford, and linebacker Andre Tippett -- who also serves as the team's executive director of community affairs -- were in attendance to help students run through drills outside.

For more than 10 years, the Patriots and New England Dairy have teamed up for Fuel Up to Play 60 -- an NFL initiative that has become the leading youth wellness program in empowering students, parents, and educators to work together to build healthier communities.

"Be sure to listen to your parents and teachers and make healthy choices by eating fruits and vegetables every day," Kraft said in his closing remarks. "If you continue to exercise and eat healthy, I promise that you'll all grow up big and strong and be successful both in the classroom and in life."

Photos: Patriots present hometown grant to MLK School

The New England Patriots and New England Dairy teamed up to present a $10,000 Hometown Grant to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. K-8 School in Dorchester on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The grant will go towards enhancing the school's wellness environment through health-focused initiatives. The event began with a school-wide assembly featuring several speakers and followed with football-themed activities for a select group of students.

061522-HometownGrant_Worrell0637-watermarked
1 / 32
Photo by Faith Worrell
061522-HometownGrant_Worrell0008-watermarked
2 / 32
Photo by Faith Worrell
061522-HometownGrant_Worrell0172-watermarked
3 / 32
Photo by Faith Worrell
061522-HometownGrant_Worrell0941-watermarked
4 / 32
Photo by Faith Worrell
061522-HometownGrant_Worrell0131-watermarked
5 / 32
Photo by Faith Worrell
061522-HometownGrant_Worrell0533-watermarked
6 / 32
Photo by Faith Worrell
061522-HometownGrant_Worrell0161-watermarked
7 / 32
Photo by Faith Worrell
061522-HometownGrant_Worrell0244-watermarked
8 / 32
Photo by Faith Worrell
061522-HometownGrant_Worrell0143-watermarked
9 / 32
Photo by Faith Worrell
061522-HometownGrant_Worrell0903-watermarked
10 / 32
Photo by Faith Worrell
061522-HometownGrant_Worrell0930-watermarked
11 / 32
Photo by Faith Worrell
061522-HometownGrant_Worrell0882-watermarked
12 / 32
Photo by Faith Worrell
061522-HometownGrant_Worrell0174-watermarked
13 / 32
Photo by Faith Worrell
061522-HometownGrant_Worrell0766-watermarked
14 / 32
Photo by Faith Worrell
061522-HometownGrant_Worrell0315-watermarked
15 / 32
Photo by Faith Worrell
061522-HometownGrant_Worrell0136-watermarked
16 / 32
Photo by Faith Worrell
061522-HometownGrant_Worrell0381-watermarked
17 / 32
Photo by Faith Worrell
061522-HometownGrant_Worrell0870-watermarked
18 / 32
Photo by Faith Worrell
061522-HometownGrant_Worrell0352-watermarked
19 / 32
Photo by Faith Worrell
061522-HometownGrant_Worrell0894-watermarked
20 / 32
Photo by Faith Worrell
061522-HometownGrant_Worrell0106-watermarked
21 / 32
Photo by Faith Worrell
061522-HometownGrant_Worrell0253-watermarked
22 / 32
Photo by Faith Worrell
061522-HometownGrant_Worrell0568-watermarked
23 / 32
Photo by Faith Worrell
061522-HometownGrant_Worrell0694-watermarked
24 / 32
Photo by Faith Worrell
061522-HometownGrant_Worrell0601-watermarked
25 / 32
Photo by Faith Worrell
061522-HometownGrant_Worrell0441-watermarked
26 / 32
Photo by Faith Worrell
061522-HometownGrant_Worrell0817-watermarked
27 / 32
Photo by Faith Worrell
061522-HometownGrant_Worrell0190-watermarked
28 / 32
Photo by Faith Worrell
061522-HometownGrant_Worrell0438-watermarked
29 / 32
Photo by Faith Worrell
061522-HometownGrant_Worrell0404-watermarked
30 / 32
Photo by Faith Worrell
061522-HometownGrant_Worrell0293-watermarked
31 / 32
Photo by Faith Worrell
061522-HometownGrant_Worrell1026-watermarked
32 / 32
Photo by Faith Worrell
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Why one Myra Kraft Community MVP is celebrating more than Pride Month

Jimmy Giddings has volunteered countless hours to the Boys & Girls Club of Wakefield. Thanks to a donation from the Kraft family and Patriots Foundation, he'll now have help creating programing to confront the rise in anxiety and self-harm among LGBTQI+ youth.

news

Devin McCourty honored at 15th Annual Bostonians for Youth Gala

The New England Patriots safety was recognized as a 2022 Leader of Change by Trinity Boston Connects at a ceremony Thursday night.

news

Patriots Fantasy Camp was great consolation for Katherine Haley and family

The teenager couldn't make it to the Super Bowl due to her battle with brain cancer, but Robert Kraft and the Patriots made up for it.

news

William Allen thanks Patriots players who advocated for his release from prison

Devin McCourty invited Allen to practice Wednesday after the Brockton man turned his life around and received a commutation for his life sentence.

news

Matthew Judon plays barber at 13th annual Buzz Off event

The New England Patriots linebacker served as ambassador for the event, raising money for One Mission's support of pediatric cancer patients.

news

Kendrick Bourne, Devin Asiasi help Big Brothers Big Sisters raise awareness about mentorship

The New England Patriots wide receiver and tight end took part in the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Massachusetts' 47th Annual Golf Classic on Thursday.

news

Why 17-year-old Alexa Pano is carrying Patriots bag in U.S. Women's Open

The New England Patriots logo will be represented well on Alexa Pano's golf bag while she competes in the first major of her new professional golf career.

news

Robert Kraft, Joe Cardona visit Tuskegee Airman for 100th birthday

The Patriots wanted to honor retired Sergeant Victor Butler: a World War II veteran and pioneer for Black Americans hoping to serve at the highest levels of a desegregated United States military.

news

Joe Cardona visits Boston's FBI division for Military Appreciation Month

The New England Patriots long snapper discussed balancing his careers in the NFL and United States Navy Reserve with special agents on Wednesday.

news

Cody Davis, Patriots teammates host children in foster care for Cody's Gamers event

The first in-person event for the charity initiative offered 65 children a day of gaming with their favorite Patriots players in honor of Foster Care Awareness month.

news

Fireside chat with Billie Jean King to headline "Equal Play" event honoring 50th anniversary of Title IX

The groundbreaking advocate for women in sports and Hall of Fame tennis champion will be featured among other legends at the event, hosted by Kraft Sports + Entertainment and KAGR (Kraft Analytics Group).

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Robert Kraft, Patriots Foundation team up with New England Dairy Council to bring wellness initiative to MLK School

Report: Patriots add veteran wideout

Patriots Announce Training Camp Dates

Patriots set 2022 Training Camp joint practices

Patriots Mailbag: Minicamp foreshadows a competitive Training Camp

Why one Myra Kraft Community MVP is celebrating more than Pride Month

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Fan Celebrates Birthday with Devin McCourty at Gillette Stadium

After his older sister shared his Patriots birthday wish on TikTok, Jaxxon was surprised with a visit to Gillette Stadium where he got to meet his favorite player, Devin McCourty. During his birthday celebration, Jaxxon also received a phone call from Robert Kraft wishing him a happy birthday.

Equal Play: Celebrating 50 Years of Title IX

Kraft sports + Entertainment and KAGR hosted the "Equal Play" event at Gillette Stadium to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX. The event was headlined by tennis icon Billie Jean King and moderated by award-winning sports journalist Jackie MacMullan as they highlight the importance of women in sports.

Highlights from 2022 Patriots Minicamp

Check out some top plays and moments from Patriots minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mac Jones, David Andrews, Devin McCourty and more New England players took the practice field together in preparation for the upcoming 2022 NFL season.

Press Pass: Players reflect on learning from Patriots coaches and veterans

Patriots players Rhamondre Stevenson, Mac Jones, Isaiah Wynn, and more reflect on learning from Patriots coaches and veteran players during the recent OTAs and minicamp.

Jakobi Meyers 6/9: "I really want to be locked in"

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers addresses the media during his press conference on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Devin McCourty on his career with New England: "I've loved every minute of it"

Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty addresses the media on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vince Wilfork voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former defensive lineman Vince Wilfork has been voted by the fans as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

They're all good in their own way, but some are better than others. We list every National Football League city, along with detailed advice to help you plan your next gridiron getaway.

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2022 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected ten players in the 2022 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising