Robert Kraft returns to former elementary school

Robert Kraft is used to fielding questions from the media, but at his former elementary school, Edward Devotion School in Brookline, Mass., he had some heavy hitting inquiries.

"Who do you think is the best player on the Patriots," one sixth grade student asked.

Without hesitation, Robert said, "You know who it is: T-E-A-M. This is a good lesson for life for all of you. There's no 'I' in T-E-A-M, and we have a saying that great players go to the Pro Bowl but great teams play in the Super Bowl."

The response yielded applause from the students and faculty that had been attentively asking questions in the school's library. With the students on the brink of summer vacation, Robert visited his alma mater to see it for the last time as it was when he attended. The school will be undergoing renovations, and the students will be attending a different school in town this fall.

Being able to return to Devotion School and see how things have changed was special, Robert said.

"It's unbelievable to come back, living in the same community and think I went here. It was kindergarten, so that would be nine years right through eighth grade," Robert said. "Those were great years and a great time, and it was a great treat to come back here and actually see the diversity in the school. It's a good reflection on how America has changed and to see how well everyone gets along and the sense of inclusion is very good. It makes me feel good for the future."