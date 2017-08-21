Robert Kraft's Hall of Fame candidacy: What will happen in Friday's vote?

For those who might favor Young's candidacy, it would seem to have one advantage in the process. The former Giants GM, who died in 2001, is the only candidate who has made it to the final 15 under the old format of lumping contributors in with players and coaches, prior to 2014. Young was exactly the kind of candidate who was targeted by the Hall in deciding to break out a separate pool of contributors who wouldn't have to compete on a less-than-level playing field.

Perhaps that will sway voters who believe his candidacy was hurt by the old system, correcting that wrong with the tools that new system allows. Young was a five-time NFL Executive of the Year winner, and was credited with helping the once-moribund Giants restore the franchise to greatness with a pair of Super Bowl wins in the Bill Parcells coaching era.

That said, Beathard is thought to be very well positioned to perhaps come away with the committee's recommendation, having helped build Super Bowl teams in both Washington and San Diego, although his detractors would point to the drafting of a quarterbacking disaster like Ryan Leaf as an almost disqualifying move late in Beathard's career. Some sources I spoke to put Beathard slightly in the pole position going into the voting, with the caveat that no one is approaching the status of being a strong favorite.

As for Brandt, 84, there has been a groundswell of support for his candidacy as well, with many believing his long career in pro football as both one of the pillars of the early Dallas dynasty and his decades of work as the "Godfather" of the NFL Draft make him uniquely deserving of induction. But Brandt's biggest obstacle to overcome this year, sources say, may be that Dallas owner Jerry Jones was just enshrined, making the committee perhaps hesitant to recommend two consecutive Cowboys stalwarts. Such are the peripheral issues that at times come into play in the Hall selection process. Whether they should or shouldn't is a fair debate in and of itself.

If none of the club executives can generate enough support, sources indicated that Bowlen is very likely to emerge as a consensus choice of the committee, being put up for enshrinement 33 years after he purchased the Broncos and turned them into one of the league's most consistent powerhouse teams. Bowlen was said to be a strong contender in last year's balloting, behind Jones and Tagliabue.

Denver has won three Super Bowl titles, and seven AFC Championships under Bowlen, with a record 300 wins in his first 30 years of ownership. While Kraft's Patriots can easily beat that with their Super Bowl five rings, eight AFC titles, and gaudy .691 winning percentage from 1994 on, Bowlen's supporters also laud his work as chairman of the league's broadcast committee in the 1990s, when he and Jones combined to strike a history-making TV contract that paved the way for the NFL to dominate the market in terms of lucrative rights fees.

Bowlen retired and gave up control of the Broncos in July 2014, acknowledging his battle with Alzheimer's disease, which had already spanned several years at that point. Bowlen's candidacy has inspired strong lobbying from the likes of Broncos football czar and Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway, newly enshrined Hall of Fame Broncos running back Terrell Davis, as well as respected network TV executives Dick Ebersol of NBC and David Hill of Fox.

That Denver stayed in or near the ranks of Super Bowl contention for so long despite changing coaches and quarterbacks multiple times during his tenure is also seen as a boost to his Hall candidacy, sources said. But like Kraft, Bowlen's chances may be impacted by the committee having seen owners become the last two contributors enshrined. If there any "wait your turn" effect at play in this year's voting, the reality of the situation is Bowlen's candidacy will likely be judged to supersede Kraft's.

Last year, Polian, former Raiders Hall of Fame coach John Madden and former 49ers team president Carmen Policy served as advisors to the contributor's committee before their vote, offering their insights on who were most deserving among the club executives and owners under consideration. But the makeup of this year's advisory group is not fully known. Hall of Fame member and ex-Packers GM Ron Wolf is said to one of the advisors, sources told me.

As multi-faceted as Kraft's candidacy is in the eyes of many, some sources maintain his strongest case for Hall immortality is the landmark decision he made in early 2000, hiring Bill Belichick as head coach despite getting strongly counseled not to by any number of voices within the league. It was that turning point moment that determined the fate of the franchise and set it on the course of becoming one of the game's greatest dynasties from 2001 to current day. That and the drafting of quarterback Tom Brady that spring, of course.

"Do you know how many people went to him and said, 'Bob, don't get caught up in any kind of mystique as you're making your decision to hire a new coach,' " Policy said. "People told him there's got to be a problem in hiring Belichick. There's been too much drama.

"But he sat there and analyzed the situation, evaluated the man, and I remember him telling me, 'I know a lot of people think it's a very risky thing for me to do, but I'm going to do it, because I think it's right. I think this guy has not been handled well and I think that given the kind of support that me and my family and this franchise is capable of giving him, I think he's going to shine.'