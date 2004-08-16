Rookie Spotlight: DE Marquise Hill

Throughout training camp, Patriots.com will take you in a personal tour of the 2004 rookie class so you can get to know them a bit better. We'll hold a Question & Answer session with each rookie about all things – not necessarily football. We caught up recently with defensive end Marquise Hill, the Patriots second-round draft pick.

Patriots.com: What was the best part about playing at LSU?

Hill: The fans. It's crazy, I mean we're bigger than the Saints in Louisiana. We get more people and we win more, so being at LSU was a lot of fun. We got to identify with the fans a lot so it was a great experience.

Patriots.com: You're from New Orleans and you played at LSU. Are you prepared for the New England weather?

Hill: I have relatives from Rochester, New York, so I was up there off and on, so it will be something I have to get adjusted to but it's nothing I can't defeat.

Patriots.com: If you weren't playing defensive end, what other position would you like to play?

Hill: Probably long snapper. They last forever.

Patriots.com: What's in your CD player right now?

Hill: Little Wayne.

Patriots.com: Which players did you most idolize growing up?

Hill: Probably Leonard Marshall. He's an LSU guy.

Patriots.com: If you weren't playing football what would you be doing?

Hill: Mortician. My grandmother did it off and on and it was my major in college.

Patriots.com: Which actor would play Marquise Hill in a movie?

Hill: Probably Samuel L. Jackson.

Patriots.com: Which actress would be your co-star?

Hill: Probably Angela Bassett. She's a good actress.

Patriots.com: What is the worst part about training camp?

Hill: I guess waking up early, that's it. But the football part, it's fun and it's my job – it's what I do. It's fun just being blessed to be able to play this game again.

Patriots.com: How many tattoos do you have?

Hill: Six.

Patriots.com: Which one is your favorite?

Hill: My mom's face.

Patriots.com: Any more on the way?

Hill: No more. I'm done.

Patriots.com: Cedric Cobbs says you're the biggest talker on the team. Do you have a rebuttal to that?

Hill: Uh…. Yeah I probably am. I'm the "Mouth of the South" so I talk a lot.

Patriots.com: What other NFL player – outside of the Patriots – would you most like to play with?

Hill: Oh man. An every down guy… probably Champ Bailey. I just saw him on TV, he played in the SEC and he's a tough guy. He's physical. He comes up to tackle – he's not going to jump around any tackles or make any shoestring tackles. He's going to come up and hit you.