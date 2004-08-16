Rookie Spotlight: DE Marquise Hill

Throughout training camp, Patriots.com will take you in a personal tour of the 2004 rookie class so you can get to know them a bit better. We'll hold a Question & Answer session with each rookie about all things – not necessarily football. We caught up recently with defensive end Marquise Hill, the Patriots second-round draft pick.
Patriots.com: What was the best part about playing at LSU?
Hill: The fans. It's crazy, I mean we're bigger than the Saints in Louisiana. We get more people and we win more, so being at LSU was a lot of fun. We got to identify with the fans a lot so it was a great experience.
Patriots.com: You're from New Orleans and you played at LSU. Are you prepared for the New England weather?
Hill: I have relatives from Rochester, New York, so I was up there off and on, so it will be something I have to get adjusted to but it's nothing I can't defeat.
Patriots.com: If you weren't playing defensive end, what other position would you like to play?
Hill: Probably long snapper. They last forever.
Patriots.com: What's in your CD player right now?
Hill: Little Wayne.
Patriots.com: Which players did you most idolize growing up?
Hill: Probably Leonard Marshall. He's an LSU guy.
Patriots.com: If you weren't playing football what would you be doing?
Hill: Mortician. My grandmother did it off and on and it was my major in college.
Patriots.com: Which actor would play Marquise Hill in a movie?
Hill: Probably Samuel L. Jackson.
Patriots.com: Which actress would be your co-star?
Hill: Probably Angela Bassett. She's a good actress.
Patriots.com: What is the worst part about training camp?
Hill: I guess waking up early, that's it. But the football part, it's fun and it's my job – it's what I do. It's fun just being blessed to be able to play this game again.
Patriots.com: How many tattoos do you have?
Hill: Six.
Patriots.com: Which one is your favorite?
Hill: My mom's face.
Patriots.com: Any more on the way?
Hill: No more. I'm done.
Patriots.com: Cedric Cobbs says you're the biggest talker on the team. Do you have a rebuttal to that?
Hill: Uh…. Yeah I probably am. I'm the "Mouth of the South" so I talk a lot.
Patriots.com: What other NFL player – outside of the Patriots – would you most like to play with?
Hill: Oh man. An every down guy… probably Champ Bailey. I just saw him on TV, he played in the SEC and he's a tough guy. He's physical. He comes up to tackle – he's not going to jump around any tackles or make any shoestring tackles. He's going to come up and hit you.
Patriots.com: Do you have a favorite Mardi gras experiences that you can tell us?
Hill: When they start filming "Girls Gone Wild" down there. It was crazy man. That's Sin City. It was ridiculous.