Ross Ventrone signed to 53-man Roster

Ventrone, 25, has spent time on both the practice squad and 53-man roster this season, playing in five games. Ventrone, 5-8, 190 pounds, was originally signed by the Patriots as a rookie free agent out of Villanova on April 29, 2010. He spent the majority of his rookie season in 2010 on the New England practice squad.

Thomas, 26, is a veteran of three NFL seasons with the Miami Dolphins (2008-2009) and the Detroit Lions (2010). Thomas, 6-4, 310 pounds, was signed by the Patriots on Sept. 14, 2011 and has played in four games with New England. He originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick out of Connecticut in 2008 by Miami. After starting at right guard in the first game of the year as a rookie, he was forced to finish the season on injured reserve due to a foot injury suffered in that game. Thomas started in 12 of 16 games for the Dolphins at right guard in 2009. He was released by Miami prior to the start of the 2010 season and signed with Detroit on Nov. 23, 2010 but was inactive for the final six games of the season. Thomas was released by Detroit on Sept. 3, 2011.