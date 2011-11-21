Official website of the New England Patriots

Building the 2023 New England Patriots: 2023 NFL Draft Recap

Demario Douglas Has the Makings of a Hidden Gem as a Sixth-Round Pick by the Patriots

Patriots assign new veteran numbers, temporary rookie numbers

Patriots OTA Preview: Eight Things to Watch at Pats First Open Spring Practice

No Speed Limits: Pats sixth-round pick offers rising potential

Patriots Mailbag: What Position Are You Most Excited to Watch This Spring?

Retired Patriots champion Devin McCourty lands new job

Patriots hoping to get a kick out of Chad Ryland

Patriots 2023 Roster Breakdown | JuJu Smith-Schuster, Christian Gonzalez & More Depth Chart Battles

Bryce Baringer proves to be a cut above

Newcomers Calvin Anderson and Riley Reiff Discuss What They'll Bring to the Patriots Offensive Line

Bolden brings HBCU pedigree to Patriots

Breaking down the 2023 Patriots Schedule with Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar

Sixth-round pick Boutte worthy of some buzz

Chris Board a special fit for Patriots

Analysis: Which Patriots Undrafted Rookie Has the Best Chance to Extend UDFA Streak to 20-Straight Seasons?

Gesicki comes full circle with Patriots

Patriots Mailbag: Taking stock of the Patriots roster before OTAs

Don't mistake Keion White's maturity for a lack of passion

Newcomer James Robinson 'Felt Like it Was the Right Move' to Join the Patriots This Offseason

Ross Ventrone signed to 53-man Roster

The New England Patriots announced today S Ross Ventrone has been signed from the practice squad to the 53-man roster and that OL Donald Thomas has been released.

Nov 21, 2011 at 05:58 AM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots announced today S Ross Ventrone has been signed from the practice squad to the 53-man roster and that OL Donald Thomas has been released.

Ventrone, 25, has spent time on both the practice squad and 53-man roster this season, playing in five games. Ventrone, 5-8, 190 pounds, was originally signed by the Patriots as a rookie free agent out of Villanova on April 29, 2010. He spent the majority of his rookie season in 2010 on the New England practice squad.

Thomas, 26, is a veteran of three NFL seasons with the Miami Dolphins (2008-2009) and the Detroit Lions (2010). Thomas, 6-4, 310 pounds, was signed by the Patriots on Sept. 14, 2011 and has played in four games with New England. He originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick out of Connecticut in 2008 by Miami. After starting at right guard in the first game of the year as a rookie, he was forced to finish the season on injured reserve due to a foot injury suffered in that game. Thomas started in 12 of 16 games for the Dolphins at right guard in 2009. He was released by Miami prior to the start of the 2010 season and signed with Detroit on Nov. 23, 2010 but was inactive for the final six games of the season. Thomas was released by Detroit on Sept. 3, 2011.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Inactives: Patriots at Jets

