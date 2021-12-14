Safety Joshuah Bledsoe activated to the 53-man roster; Guard Alex Redmond placed on injured reserve; Released linebacker Calvin Munson

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have activated S Joshuah Bledsoe to the 53-man roster and placed G Alex Redmond on injured reserve from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots released LB Calvin Munson.

Bledsoe, 22, was placed on the reserve/NFI list on Aug. 30. He was originally selected by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft with the 188th overall selection out of Missouri. The 5-foot-11, 201-pounder played in 46 collegiate games and finished with 131 tackles, 19 passes defensed and one interception. Last season, he played in all 10 games and finished with 41 tackles, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, one interception and six passes defensed.

Redmond, 26, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Cincinnati Bengals on May 6, 2016, out of UCLA. After spending his rookie season on the Bengals practice squad, Redmond made the 53-man roster in 2017. During four seasons in Cincinnati, Redmond played in 32 games with 24 starts at right guard. Redmond began the 2020 season on the Bengals practice squad before being signed to the 53-man roster. He played in nine games with seven starts at right guard. Redmond was elevated to the active roster for the game in Houston (10/10) but did not play.