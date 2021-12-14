Official website of the New England Patriots

Safety Joshuah Bledsoe activated to the 53-man roster; Guard Alex Redmond placed on injured reserve; Released linebacker Calvin Munson

Dec 14, 2021 at 06:21 PM
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have activated S Joshuah Bledsoe to the 53-man roster and placed G Alex Redmond on injured reserve from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots released LB Calvin Munson.

Bledsoe, 22, was placed on the reserve/NFI list on Aug. 30. He was originally selected by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft with the 188th overall selection out of Missouri. The 5-foot-11, 201-pounder played in 46 collegiate games and finished with 131 tackles, 19 passes defensed and one interception. Last season, he played in all 10 games and finished with 41 tackles, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, one interception and six passes defensed.

Redmond, 26, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Cincinnati Bengals on May 6, 2016, out of UCLA. After spending his rookie season on the Bengals practice squad, Redmond made the 53-man roster in 2017. During four seasons in Cincinnati, Redmond played in 32 games with 24 starts at right guard. Redmond began the 2020 season on the Bengals practice squad before being signed to the 53-man roster. He played in nine games with seven starts at right guard. Redmond was elevated to the active roster for the game in Houston (10/10) but did not play.

Munson, 26, spent time on the New England practice squad in 2018 and 2019 before being signed from the practice squad to the Miami 53-man roster. The 6-foot-1, 235-pounder originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent in 2017 with the New York Giants out of San Diego State. He played in 14 games with five starts as a rookie with the Giants and finished with 55 tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble. He began the 2018 season on the Giants practice squad before being signed to the New England practice squad. Munson spent the majority of the 2019 season on the New England practice squad before being signed to Miami's 53-man roster on Dec. 17. After playing in all 16 games for the Dolphins in 2020, he began the 2021 season on the team's practice squad. Munson made his Patriots debut at L.A. Chargers (10/31) and played exclusively on special teams recording two special teams tackles. He played in six games for New England recording his first action on defense against Cleveland (11/14). Overall, he has played in 38 games with seven starts and accumulated 45 solo tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble.

