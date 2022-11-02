Salute to Service: Patriots get competitive hosting pickleball tournament for military

The competition started off on a high note, with Cole Strange inviting all servicemen and servicewomen in attendance to New England's Week 9 game against the Indianapolis Colts on behalf of the Patriots organization.

"It was awesome," said Jacob Francis. "A lot of people only get to see these guys on TV or on social media in the limelight. So it's cool to be in a more laid-back style event like this and get to talk to them, get to know them for who they are as people rather than just football players."