Samsonite Make Your Case: Best Patriots Moment of the 2019 Regular Season?

Julian Edelman to Phillip Dorsett TD

It wasn't the best year for offensive fireworks for the Patriots and their Week 10 trip to Philadelphia was no exception. But there was one play that stood out from that 17-10 victory, and it qualifies as one of the greatest moments of the season.

The Patriots trailed the Eagles 10-9 as the second half kicked off and soon they put their best drive together. Starting at their 16, the Patriots worked the ball down to Philadelphia's 15 but faced a third-and-11. Another field goal would have given New England a lead, but the frustration of another red zone stop also would have kept the Eagles momentum.

That's when Josh McDaniels reached into his bag of tricks and dialed up some fun. Tom Brady threw a backward pass to his right to Julian Edelman, who then fired a bullet into the end zone toward an open Phillip Dorsett. Dorsett caught the pass and was buried by Malcolm Jenkins, who arrived a step too late to prevent the touchdown.

The double pass touchdown resulted in the final points of the day as the Patriots escaped with a hard-fought 17-10 victory. It was a great play call that was executed perfectly by all involved.