Samsonite Make Your Case: Best Patriots Moment of the 2019 Regular Season?

It's time to take a quick look back at the Patriots 2019 regular season and figure out what the best moment was. There are some obvious options to choose from like Julian Edelman's game-changing touchdown throw to Phillip Dorsett, or Elandon Roberts touchdown grab down the sidelines against the Dolphins in the season finale.
How about one of Stephon Gilmore's two pick-sixes, the first against Miami, the second against Cincinnati? Or one of Tom Brady's electric touchdown passes early in the season? Matthew Slater got the first touchdown of his career against the Bills on one of the four blocked punts the Patriots had this season. Chase Winovich returned another one of them for a touchdown. The defense had plenty of candidates as well, from Jamie Collins interceptions to Kyle Van Noy sacks.
After 16 games it's a hard call to make. This week's Samsonite Make Your Case question of the week is:
What was the best Patriots moment from the 2019 regular season?
Paul Perillo says …
Julian Edelman to Phillip Dorsett TD
It wasn't the best year for offensive fireworks for the Patriots and their Week 10 trip to Philadelphia was no exception. But there was one play that stood out from that 17-10 victory, and it qualifies as one of the greatest moments of the season.
The Patriots trailed the Eagles 10-9 as the second half kicked off and soon they put their best drive together. Starting at their 16, the Patriots worked the ball down to Philadelphia's 15 but faced a third-and-11. Another field goal would have given New England a lead, but the frustration of another red zone stop also would have kept the Eagles momentum.
That's when Josh McDaniels reached into his bag of tricks and dialed up some fun. Tom Brady threw a backward pass to his right to Julian Edelman, who then fired a bullet into the end zone toward an open Phillip Dorsett. Dorsett caught the pass and was buried by Malcolm Jenkins, who arrived a step too late to prevent the touchdown.
The double pass touchdown resulted in the final points of the day as the Patriots escaped with a hard-fought 17-10 victory. It was a great play call that was executed perfectly by all involved.
-PP
Mike Dussault says…
Matthew Slater's recovered punt block for a touchdown
Matthew Slater has been a locker room leader and special teams stud for over a decade, that's why it was so exciting to finally see him score his first touchdown in his 12th season. In Week 4, during a critical divisional matchup, J.C. Jackson blocked a first-quarter punt that Slater recovered in the end zone, dropping to his knees, arms extended to the heavens in celebration. Not only was it Slater's first touchdown, it was a key play in the game and the final time the Patriots would find the end zone that day, kicking a late field goal to get the win.
When Slater goes into the Patriots Hall of Fame, this play and moment will be one of the key highlights shown. In a season where the special teams have been a major force in helping the Patriots win games and Slater's leadership has been needed as much as ever, this was a quintessential moment and my pick for best of the season.
-MD