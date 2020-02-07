Samsonite Make Your Case: Who is the most important non-Brady Patriots free agent?

With the offseason officially under way in the NFL it will be a long six weeks until free agency starts. The Patriots have plenty of work to do, starting with Tom Brady, who is slated to hit free agency for the first time in his career, but even beyond Brady there are a number of free agents the team must make difficult decisions on.

Team leaders like Devin McCourty, Matthew Slater and Kyle Van Noy could depart, while their most consistent offensive lineman in Joe Thuney and a dynamic defensive playmaker in Jamie Collins are also slated to hit the free agency market. Role players like Nate Ebner, Philip Dorsett and Danny Shelton are also some of the more notable players with contracts expiring.

Brady will be the first decision to be made and losing him would be monumental event. But even if he stays, the trickledown effect will have a major impact on the other internal free agents, many of whom have been the bedrock of multiple Super Bowl titles.

This week's Samsonite Make Your Case question of the week is…