Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Wed Feb 09 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 PM

Patriots Hire Joe Judge as Offensive Assistant

Patriots Mailbag: Coaching carousel continues

Mac Jones and the year two jump at quarterback

NFL Notes: Award season has arrived

Mac Jones does the Griddy at NFL Pro Bowl

Mac Jones, J.C. Jackson stand out at Pro Bowl

Mac Jones wins 'Thread the Needle' event at Pro Bowl Skills Showdown

Statement from Bill Belichick on Tom Brady's Retirement

Congratulations Tom!

Statement from Robert Kraft on Tom Brady's Retirement

Brady may be gone, but he'll always be a Patriot

Patriots Mailbag: Replacing McDaniels, draft plans and more

NFL Notes: Josh McDaniels will be missed

15 Potential Patriots to watch at Senior Bowl

Brandon King named New England Patriots 2021 Ed Block Courage Award Winner

Mac Jones named to 2022 Pro Bowl

Reports: Tom Brady retiring

At home with David Andrews: 10 tidbits from his Instagram Q&A

Patriots 2021 Rookie Review

Bill Belichick Selected 2021 Pro Football Writers of America Executive of the Year

Samsonite Make Your Case: Who is the most important non-Brady Patriots free agent?

Feb 07, 2020 at 08:00 AM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
by Paul Perillo & Mike Dussault
20200207-MakeYourCase-PDC

With the offseason officially under way in the NFL it will be a long six weeks until free agency starts. The Patriots have plenty of work to do, starting with Tom Brady, who is slated to hit free agency for the first time in his career, but even beyond Brady there are a number of free agents the team must make difficult decisions on.

Team leaders like Devin McCourty, Matthew Slater and Kyle Van Noy could depart, while their most consistent offensive lineman in Joe Thuney and a dynamic defensive playmaker in Jamie Collins are also slated to hit the free agency market. Role players like Nate Ebner, Philip Dorsett and Danny Shelton are also some of the more notable players with contracts expiring.

Brady will be the first decision to be made and losing him would be monumental event. But even if he stays, the trickledown effect will have a major impact on the other internal free agents, many of whom have been the bedrock of multiple Super Bowl titles. 

This week's Samsonite Make Your Case question of the week is…

Who is the most important non-Brady Patriots free agent?

Mike Dussault says...

DEVIN MCCOURTY

McCourty has been a core piece of five Super Bowl trips after having burst onto the scene as a first-round pick in 2010, earning Second-Team All-Pro honors from the Associated Press, as well as a Pro Bowl nod. His shift to safety during the 2012 season was a key turning point for a Patriots defense that had been torched by the deep ball for multiple seasons. With McCourty on the back end, the Patriots won three more Super Bowls.

Now McCourty is one of the most valuable leaders on and off the field for the Patriots. If the team were to lose Brady this offseason, losing McCourty as well might be catastrophic. He'll be 33 in August but showed no sign of decline in 2019, grabbing five interceptions, his highest total since 2012.

In a conference where stopping an explosive downfield passing attack will be as critical as ever to any Super Bowl chances, McCourty's presence on the defense is vital and one they are ill-equipped to replace. Brady is certainly the first priority, but McCourty shouldn't be far behind. He's a critical piece if they're to challenge the Chiefs for AFC supremacy in 2020.

--MD

Paul Perillo says...

JOE THUNEY

The Patriots offensive line suffered through its share of struggles in 2019, but Joe Thuney was not part of that. The four-year veteran was outstanding throughout the season both in pass protection and providing holes for the running backs. Losing him in free agency will be a tough blow.

Thuney has quickly developed into a mainstay up front due to his consistency and durability. He barely missed a snap in his four seasons in New England let alone a game or a practice. With the shuffling that took place on either side of him this year due to the absences of both Isaiah Wynn at left tackle and David Andrews at center, his performance becomes even more impressive.

Based on his accomplishments, Thuney should be in line of a big pay day once he hits the open market. That likely means he will go elsewhere, but losing experienced valuable players like him is not ideal, and it will leave a void up front for a group that is looking for more consistency in 2020.

--PP

Related Content

news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Should Pats trade up for Tua?

Should the Patriots trade up for QB Tua Tagovailoa?  Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault debate in this week's Samsonite Make Your Case.
news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Most intriguing reported free agency addition?

Who is the most intriguing reported free agency addition? Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault debate in this week's Samsonite Make Your Case.
news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Should the Patriots add a veteran QB?

With Tom Brady officially signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Patriots are now in transition at the most important positing in football. Should the Patriots add a veteran quarterback? Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault debate.
news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Toughest Patriots Game of 2020?

What will be the toughest game of the Patriots 2020 season? Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault debate.
news

Samsonite Make Your Case: 17-game NFL Schedule

Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault debate whether they want to see a 17-game schedule.
news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Biggest (non-Edelman) Patriots combine snub?

The list of Patriots who have become impact players despite not getting a combine invite is long and significant.
news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Which position to watch at NFL scouting combine?

Which position group should the Patriots be most focused on at this year's combine? Patriots.com's Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault debate.
news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Most intriguing under-the-radar Patriot?

The Patriots could greatly benefit if one of their younger players who spent last season behind the scenes develops into an impact player. Who is the most intriguing under-the-radar Patriot this offseason? 
news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Who will win Super Bowl 54?

Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault debate which team will win Super Bowl LIV.
news

Samsonite Make Your Case: NFL tries out onside kick replacement

Convert a 4th-and-15 or keep onside kicks the same? Erik Scalavino and Mike Dussault debate the potential new rule before it's tested at Sunday's Pro Bowl.
news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Best Super Bowl 54 Matchup?

The NFL's Conference Championship Weekend is here, arguably the best afternoon of professional football you'll find, with two raucous home crowds excited to see their team play for the chance to go to the Super Bowl.  Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault debate what the best Super Bowl 54 matchup is.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Hire Joe Judge as Offensive Assistant

Patriots Mailbag: Coaching carousel continues

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Cooper Kupp shares story with former college teammate Kendrick Bourne

NFL Notes: Award season has arrived

Mac Jones and the year two jump at quarterback

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

This or That: Vegas Edition with J.C. Jackson

During Pro Bowl week in Las Vegas, Nevada, first-time Pro Bowler J.C. Jackson plays a Vegas-themed game of "This or That."

Griddy Mac! Pats QB shows off dance moves after turbo-boosted sprint through two-hand touch

Griddy Mac! New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones shows off dance moves after turbo-boosted sprint through two-hand touch.

Mac Jones floats TD dime on the run to toe-tapping Renfrow in back of end zone

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones floats TD dime on the run to toe-tapping Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow in back of end zone.

Flea-flicker! Mac Jones fires missile to Diontae Johnson

Flea-flicker! New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones fires missile to Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson.

Mac Jones squeezes tight-window throw down the field to Stefon Diggs

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones squeezes tight-window throw down the field to Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Can't-Miss Play: J.C. Jackson's INT comes via cat-like reflexes

New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson's interception comes via cat-like reflexes.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Do Your Job: Patriots Team Plane

Welcome aboard AirKraft, the Patriots team plane, used primarily to transport the New England Patriots to road games since 2017, but also the vehicle for goodwill missions across the region, country, and world. Explore the plane's construction, purpose, and journey in the latest episode of Do Your Job presented by Bose.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising