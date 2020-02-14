Samsonite Make Your Case: Most intriguing under-the-radar Patriot?

The Patriots will begin adding to their roster next month when the new season begins and free agency opens, but there are still quite a few players on the team that many are ignoring or have forgotten about. Internal player development is often the most overlooked element of team building. If a player didn't seize a role or live up to expectations immediately many are quick to put them in the disappointment category.

But the fact is that players can take significant leaps forward in their development and often emerge when everyone was trying to replace them with a more expensive veteran free agent or another draft pick.

Now, perhaps more than ever, the Patriots could greatly benefit if one of their younger players who spent last season behind the scenes develops into an impact player. These players already have experience with coaches and players, understand expectations inside the building and have a jump on the playbook. There are a number of factors in their favor that could boost them and, in turn, the team.

This week's Samsonite Make Your Case question of the week is…