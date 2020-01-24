Samsonite Make Your Case: NFL tries out onside kick replacement

Erik Scalavino says…

Like it

I think this is a fantastic idea. I thought so back in March, when Denver GM John Elway first brought up the idea at the 2019 NFL Annual Meeting. While the proposal didn't go anywhere at the time, I'm encouraged to see that it is being revisited this weekend at the Pro Bowl.

What I'm unclear about is whether or not teams can elect to choose the 4th-and-15 option at any point during the game following a score. For instance, in the middle of the second quarter, could the scoring team decide it wants to keep the ball in an effort to put more points on the board and keep the ball out of the hands of the opponent?

Or how about this… rather than start with an opening kickoff, why not go for the 4th-and-15 right then and there. The Saints famously converted an onside kick to start the second half of their eventual Super Bowl win over the Colts 10 years ago. That play brought another level of excitement to the championship game, and this 4th-and-15 proposal could do the same, provided it's not exclusive to end-of-game scenarios.

I certainly hope the Pro Bowl gets to showcase this idea, and if it's successful, I wouldn't be surprised to see the league give this further examination with a trial run during the upcoming preseason.