Samsonite Make Your Case: Feeling the Draft

The Patriots have been in need of a speedy wideout who can beat secondaries deep ever since Randy Moss left. Brandon Lloyd couldn't do it; Chad Ochocinco never came close. Perhaps Josh Boyce will be the answer. Boyce can flat out fly having run a sub-4.4 40 at the Combine despite a foot injury. He can also play on the outside as well as in the slot.

The possibilities of watching him run by defenders already has me excited just to watch training camp. The Patriots have had some wideouts who were billed as speedsters but I haven't seen anyone who could match Bethel Johnson in that department. I can't wait to watch Boyce and compare him to Johnson, who was the fastest Patriot I ever saw on the field. Boyce has that kind of big-play potential and the Patriots offense could really use it.

-AH