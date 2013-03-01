Samsonite Make Your Case: Free Agent Boom?

PFW's Andy Hart says ...

NO

In the real world, $25 million is a lot of money. But when building or maintaining NFL rosters, $25 million just doesn't go as far as it used to. People forget that New England had similar money to work with last year, and that spring's frenzy involved tagging Wes Welker while adding the likes of Steve Gregory and Jonathan Fanene. Not exactly the Canton class of 2019.

I fully expect the Patriots to be active this spring. But active could mean re-signing Welker and maybe even Aqib Talib. Active could involve adding a couple second-tier veteran contributors on defense to mix in with a very young core. Active could mean extensions for guys already on the roster like Rob Ninkovich.

The types of moves New England made in 2007 – and the success with which they worked out – are rare. That was a perfect storm of need meeting opportunity in both free agency and trades. The landscape isn't the same this time around. The need isn't as great for a team that's already pretty young and talented. I also don't think there are that many guys on the market who are all that enticing, especially when value is taken into consideration.

Belichick will improve his team this spring. He'll make moves that he thinks make his team better. But he's not going to be on a Redskins-like display of team building spending. It's not necessary. It's not productive. It's not the Patriot Way.

--AH

