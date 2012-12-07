Samsonite Make Your Case: More of Wes?

PFW's Paul Perillo says ...

Extend him

There are times when the most sensible thing to do in terms of business isn't always the right thing. The Patriots can use the franchise tag and keep Welker and chances are it will work out. But there's something to be said for identifying special players and operating in a way that may be slightly different from the perfect business model. Welker is one of those cases.

I'm not suggesting the Patriots should reward Welker for all he's done. They should reward him because he's still quite capable of doing it at a high level – which he is showing each and every week – and there's no reason to suggest it will stop. If there were signs of a significant drop in his play, then protecting yourself through the franchise tag would make sense. I don't believe that's the case and I'd like to see Welker remain with the Patriots for at least the next three years.

Doing it that way would make Welker happier, and it would also make Tom Brady happy since the quarterback often goes out of his way to explain how special Welker is. The offense tried to move away from him a bit at the start of the season and Welker showed how difficult he would be to replace. There's no reason to do that intentionally when a much easier solution is available. Sign him.

