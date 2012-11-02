Samsonite Make Your Case: Over the top?

PFW's Paul Perillo says ...

No

I understand the idea of addressing a need and acquiring help in whatever manner you can to do so, but I'd like to see Talib actually play in a Patriots uniform before I'm willing to say he magically cures all of the ills on the New England defense.

By most accounts Talib is a talented player but also one who is prone to undisciplined play at times, and I'm talking strictly on the field. Many of the writers who covered him in Tampa believe he can operate well in a man-to-man setting while taking the opponents' No. 1 receiver exclusively. The Patriots don't typically do that with their top corners – they didn't do it with Ty Law, Asante Samuel or Devin McCourty when he was playing at a Pro Bowl level. Now we're expecting everything to be fixed just because Talib is in town? Again, I'll reserve judgment.

Offensively the Patriots are simply awesome and that gives the team a chance to win every game. But if we're identifying one team as the favorite to win it all at the halfway point, I can't say I like the Patriots chances better than Houston's or Green Bay's or the Giants. But there's still a half a season left to be played.

