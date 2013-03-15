Samsonite Make Your Case: Slot Swap

While my initial reaction to the Welker-for-Amendola swap wasn't exactly positive, time has me liking the move a bit more by the day. Clearly it's hard to imagine the Patriots passing attack without No. 83. He's been at the center of it all through the air since back in 2007, and no one has more respect for what he's done in New England than I do. But let's remember, Welker wasn't Welker till he got in New England. I remember thinking he got too much money and the team gave up too much in a trade to bring him to town. I was doubtful he could be as productive, durable, reliable and clutch as Troy Brown had been. But guess what, he was.

For the short term, there may be an adjustment period with Brady and Amendola. But looking at the big picture, his five-year deal is very similar to what Welker got in 2007 – with inflation. Maybe the Patriots let Welker go a year too early, but isn't that simply how Belichick likes to do business?

I don't think it's going to take long for Brady – and Patriots fans – to fall in love with Amendola. By all accounts he's a hard-working, likeable, responsible young man. I think he's going to be a productive part of another elite passing attack. Let's be honest, the Patriots have committed big money to making Aaron Hernandez and Rob Gronkowski the centerpieces of the offense moving forward. Amendola doesn't have to completely replace and replicate Welker. He just has to fit in with an already elite passing attack. I expect him to do that and then some.