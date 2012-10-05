Samsonite Make Your Case: Surpise, Surprise

There was a lot of excitement surrounding Jones as the 21st pick in the draft, as the edge rusher that Bill Belichick finally drafted and actually traded up to get last April. But there was also some doubt as to how NFL-ready Jones was coming out of Syracuse, a college career in which he totaled just 10 sacks and never more than 4.5 in any of his three seasons. Even when Jones showed impressive flashes on the practice field and in preseason action, I was hesitant to expect too much from the potential-filled rookie.

Since then all the big, smiling, athletic No. 95 has done is win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month honors thanks to his 19 tackles, three sacks and pair of forced fumbles in his first four professional starts. He's been the only consistent pass rusher for his team and arguably one of the MVPs of his unit through September.