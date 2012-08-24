Samsonite Make Your Case: To Serve and Protect

No

Things haven't exactly gotten off to a great start for Solder but like Dante Scarnecchia said, things weren't so great for Matt Light at the start either. Solder is still learning things and has only been at left tackle for a short time. He has all the tools necessary to succeed and I believe he will. He's got a great frame with long arms and quick feet. He's able to keep rushers from getting wide and his quick punch also helps him against power guys. He just needs to put some quality days together and get his confidence back. Last season Solder was asked to do a lot of different things and handled them well as a rookie without the benefit of an offseason. I have no doubt that Solder will eventually put it together this season and we'll all look back at these early struggles and wonder why we were so concerned. Solder will be just fine.

-ES