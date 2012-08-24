Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Wed Apr 07 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 PM

NFL Notes: Resetting the Patriots draft needs

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Finding Pats best draft strategy

Analysis: QB carousel lands Darnold in Carolina

Musical Score: WR Bourne Hooked on a Feeling

QB situation dominates Kraft Q&A session

NFL Season to Feature 17 Regular Season Games Per Team

Report: Patriots can begin offseason program April 19

Draft Spotlight: Justin Fields shows speed and arm talent

Analysis: What NFL's new schedule format means for Patriots from now on

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Draft Spotlight: Could Hurricane defenders give Patriots the edge?

Justin Herron reflects on 'good Samaritan' moment

Analysis: 49ers-Dolphins trade ignites early draft intrigue

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Justin Herron identified as "good samaritan" who intervened, stopped attempted sexual assault in Arizona

Draft Spotlight: USC's St. Brown shows pedigree, cornerback Horn wows at South Carolina Pro Day

Trent Brown glad to be back in New England

Jonnu Smith ready to work with Patriots

Patriots Draft Spotlight: Mac Jones shines at Alabama Pro Day

NFL Notes: Patriots Free Agency Awards Edition

Patriots new weapons getting acquainted

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

Resetting Pats roster after busy first week of free agency

One-on-one with Henry Anderson: 'It's cool to be a part of a big free agent class'

Jalen Mills: 'Can't wait to go out and compete with these guys'

Samsonite Make Your Case: To Serve and Protect

Aug 24, 2012 at 05:37 AM
20180817-pfw-staff-author
PFW Staff

PFWOnline | Blog

500x305-samsonitethumb2.gif

Matt Light's retirement left a void at left tackle the Patriots haven't had since 2001 – not so coincidentally that was the year Tom Brady became the team's starting quarterback. The guy Bill Belichick pegged to replace Light, Nate Solder, has experienced some struggles early during training camp and the preseason.

Long-time offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia says Solder is improving and is a much better player today than he was as a rookie in 2011. But the question is, has he improved enough to ably fill Light's shoes?

This week's Samsonite Make Your Case poll question is pretty straightforward – Are you concerned about Solder's early struggles?

pfwpaul-icon.jpg

**

20120717-solder.jpg

PFW's Paul Perillo and Andy Hart says …**

Yes

While I remain convinced that Solder will be a solid left tackle, I'd be lying if I said I wasn't concerned about him in 2012. How could anyone not be? Pretty much from the time training camp started he's been beaten in one-on-ones on the practice field and by some good, not great, pass rushers he's seen during preseason games. Solder appears to be struggling with his confidence and that's not good for a young player. He certainly has the size and athleticism to succeed, but he just may not be ready to provide the steady play necessary at the position. And if his struggles continue into the regular season it could impact how the offense operates. Obviously if Tom Brady doesn't have time to throw the results would suffer, but even if the Patriots are forced to give Solder extra help it could impact things as well. Those factors concern me.
-AH

pfw-erik-icon.jpg

PFW's Erik Scalavino says …

No

Things haven't exactly gotten off to a great start for Solder but like Dante Scarnecchia said, things weren't so great for Matt Light at the start either. Solder is still learning things and has only been at left tackle for a short time. He has all the tools necessary to succeed and I believe he will. He's got a great frame with long arms and quick feet. He's able to keep rushers from getting wide and his quick punch also helps him against power guys. He just needs to put some quality days together and get his confidence back. Last season Solder was asked to do a lot of different things and handled them well as a rookie without the benefit of an offseason. I have no doubt that Solder will eventually put it together this season and we'll all look back at these early struggles and wonder why we were so concerned. Solder will be just fine.
-ES

Now it's the fans turn to cast their vote in this week's Samsonite Make Your Case poll.

http://polldaddy.com/poll/6486789/

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.
news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.
news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos
news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.
news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica
news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.
news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.
news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.
news

Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride

"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.
news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:

Latest News

Draft Spotlight: Does three-round NFL.com mock fill the right Patriots needs?

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots News Blitz 4/7: How to bolster the secondary

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Finding Pats best draft strategy

NFL Notes: Resetting the Patriots draft needs

Does this iceberg look like Pat Patriot? You decide

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

Jeremiah, Brooks predict the Patriots' first three picks in '21 draft

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks predict the New England Patriots' first three picks in the NFL 2021 draft.

ESPN's Louis Riddick on Patriots Busy Free Agency and Options at QB

Megan O'Brien sat down with ESPN's Louis Riddick to discuss a busy free agency for the Patriots, what he thinks the options are at the quarterback position and the 2021 NFL Draft.

Vaccines: We All Can Make a Difference

Matthew Slater and Devin McCourty partnered with three prominent area doctors to help educate our community on the importance of getting vaccinated.

One year anniversary of the Patriots plane arriving in Massachusetts with PPE 

Much has happened in the year since the Patriots plane arrived home in Massachusetts with PPE from China.

Damien Harris Tries to Pronounce Massachusetts 

We challenged Patriots running back and Kentucky native, Damien Harris, to pronounce some challenging Massachusetts towns.

Devin, Jason McCourty join 'GMFB' and discuss goals for 2021 season

Devin and Jason McCourty join "Good Morning Football" to discuss their 2020 season, free agency and goals for 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising