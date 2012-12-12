Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Catch-22 Replay Wed Oct 26 | 03:15 PM - 11:58 PM

Bill Belichick 10/26: "Should be a lot of energy and juice in the stadium on Sunday"

Patriots host Halloween costume party for pediatric cancer patients

Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: A Three-Step Plan to Get the Patriots Back on Track

Game Preview: Patriots at Jets

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Jets

After Further Review: How do the Patriots Get Their QB Situation Back on Track, Fix Issues vs. Mobile QBs

What Patriots must correct before facing Jets

Game Observations: Nine Takeaways From the Patriots Disappointing Loss to the Bears

5 Keys from Patriots loss to Bears on Monday Night Football

Game Notes: Patriots defense registers four sacks for third time in 2022 and for second straight week

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/24

Justin Fields' tipped pass ends up in Myles Bryant's clutches for Patriots INT

Breaking down Patriots' Madden NFL 23 ratings

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots 2022 Schedule Release: Ernie Adams Reveals New England's Full Slate of Games

Do Your Job: Patriots Team Plane

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

Gillette Stadium set for major renovation

San Francisco 49ers: Aldon Smith Conference Call Transcript

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Aldon Smith addresses the New England media during his conference call on Wednesday, December 12, 2012.

Dec 12, 2012 at 12:30 AM
New England Patriots
500x305-aldon-smith-20121212.jpg

Q:What stands out for you the most about this New England offensive line?

AS:They're really technique-sound. They do a really good job working well with each other, working as an O-line to protect the quarterback.

Q:When you go against a group of offensive linemen for the first time, how do you study the group you are going to face?

AS:As a defense, we have to make sure we're sound at what we're doing and that we're all together with our approach so what they present, we can take care of business up front. Then we'll study them and see what they're doing and work through it like that.

Q:Talk to me a little bit about Justin Smith.

AS:What do you want to know?

Q:What kind of impression has he made on you?

AS:He's a symbol of what the NFL's all about. Hard-working guy, takes care of business, does his job, plays hard and is an example not only for the 49ers but around the NFL.

Q:Can you tell us about some of your teammates and how they have allowed you and Justin Smith to garner the numbers you have?

AS:That really, once again goes back to our chemistry and how we work together. We're a very unselfish defense, a very unselfish team. Guys don't have a problem with other people making plays and that's probably just it.

Q:You talk about chemistry. How long did that take for you guys to build or is that still a work in progress?

AS:Are you talking about me and Justin [Smith] or the defense as a whole?

Q:Just the defense as a whole.

AS:Just probably, you know, last year we had a new coaching staff and it was my first year here. Everybody was kind of coming into unfamiliar territory. From the first day of training camp it's been building since. For everybody to come back this year with the guys we had last year, the success that we had, it just keeps building.

Q:What type of teammate is Randy Moss?

AS:He's a real good teammate. He's a guy I looked up to as a kid growing up. Being able to be in the locker room and sit next to him is cool, a little dream come true.

Q:Has Randy Moss shared anything about the Patriots this week?

AS:No, not really. He said it's cold.

Q:When you look at film of the Patriots vs. Texans from Monday night, how do you see they handled a player like J.J. Watt and how do you combat something like that?

AS:The Patriots were able to put a complete game together. They were able to take advantage of all the mess ups that the Texans had. J.J. Watt was able to get back there and get some pressure. I think he did his thing. They work well together and just limited him getting to the quarterback.

Q:How much do the 19.5 sacks mean to you?

AS:It's definitely a good achievement, setting the franchise record last week. It means a lot to me. It's one of the goals I have and just have to really keep it going, see if I can make that number even better.

Q:Is there a player that you have modeled your style of play after?

AS:Not one specific player. I really just try to take something from everybody I see play the game, every position, and just try to incorporate it into my game.

Q:The Patriots would not have had the chance to select you, but did you have any dealings with them leading up to the draft?

AS:They were actually the first team I met with at the Combine and I also took a visit with them.

Q:What did you take away from that visit in terms of meeting with the coaches and seeing the facility?

AS:It was a good experience. There's a lot of history there, them being Super Bowl champions. The coaching staff does a good job of teaching their players. It's really just a well-built organization and they're doing things right

Q:Did you have the chance to meet any players at that time?

AS:No, it was during the lockout so I didn't have the chance to.

Q:What is your take on the quarterback situation in San Francisco right now?

AS:I think we're in a good spot. We have two good guys on our team. Colin [Kaepernick] is playing good ball right now. I'm excited to see where he takes us.

Q:From your perspective as a defensive player, what makes him someone people should be wary of?

AS:Not only can he run, because people have seen that, but his arm strength is out of this world. We were playing catch last week and I was telling him, 'I don't think I'm going to play catch with you because you throw a little too hard for me and I can hear the ball coming before it gets to me so I'm going to step out of this one.'

Q:The idea was floated that since the Patriots played a tough game on Monday on the national stage that the game was a statement victory for the league. Do you look at it that way or is that statement overblown?

AS:I think that might be a little overblown. Like I said, they're a good team. The Texans are a good team. Good teams know how to play no matter what night it is, no matter what day it is. So, I don't think that or anything.

Q:How much is the team driven by the fact that you guys were so close to the Super Bowl last year?

AS:That's definitely a driving force, being that close to making it to the Super Bowl and just knowing that things that we can do differently to make it there this year. We've all taken that into consideration and that's our goal, to make it to New Orleans this year.

Q:When looking at Patriots game film, what do you see as the key to stopping Tom Brady?

AS:Really just taking away some of his options for him to throw to and getting pressure on him and confusing him and making his job a lot harder.

Q:How well do they play-action pass and how disciplined do you have to be against that?

AS:Tom Brady's mechanics are really good and they do a good job disguising things so you have to not only be disciplined but try to anticipate and pay attention to the film so come game time, we're not caught off guard by anything.

Q:Some people say that sacks are overrated. Do you feel that way?

AS:I don't know who said that, but I think they're wrong.

Q:Are they a positive play no matter how they happen?

AS:Yeah, it has to be a positive play. You're stopping the guy who's controlling the offense from making a play, so anytime you do that, then that's a pretty big play.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.

news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.

news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos

news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.

news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica

news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.

news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.

news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.

news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:

news

Patriots 2014 Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots.com has collected what the top 'experts' are predicting the Patriots will do in the first round come draft weekend. We will be updating this feature regularly to reflect changes in any of the mocks represented.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Re-Sign K Tristan Vizcaino to the Practice Squad; Place DL LaBryan Ray on Practice Squad Injured Reserve

Week 8: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/26

Patriots host Halloween costume party for pediatric cancer patients

Game Preview: Patriots at Jets

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Jets

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Matthew Slater on Mac Jones 10/26: "I think he's done a tremendous job in terms of being a leader for this team"

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

Devin McCourty 10/26: "We've got to be able to turn the page and go out and play"

Patriots safety Devin McCourty addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

Deatrich Wise 10/26: "When you can win in an opponent's stadium, that is a great feeling"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. addresses the media on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

Patriots players wear costumes and bring Halloween spirit at Patriots Foundation's annual Halloween party

Patriots players Matthew Slater, Nelson Agholor, Cole Strange and more dressed up in their best circus themed Halloween costumes to meet with local pediatric cancer patients at the Patriots Foundation's 2022 Halloween party at Gillette Stadium.

Sights and Sounds: Week 7 vs. Chicago Bears

Get an inside look at the Patriots 33-14 loss against the Chicago Bears on this week's edition of Sights and Sounds.

Bill Belichick 10/26: "Should be a lot of energy and juice in the stadium on Sunday"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots In Red Throwback Jerseys

View photos of the Patriots wearing red throwback jerseys, which they'll be wearing for their upcoming game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising