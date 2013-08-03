Saturday Patriots practice/scrimmage observations

--Jason Vega got some backup reps at defensive tackle for the blue squad. Though built more like an edge player at 6-4, 255 he's one of a number of undersized guys who've gotten a chance working on the inside.

--Connolly spent some time at the far end of the field in the usual offensive line area doing some technique work with a large hanging bag dummy.

--Tebow also had his best practice of the summer. He ran primarily more traditional Patriots plays, rather than the Pistol and option work he took part in on Friday, although he did run at least one designed QB draw that likely would never be called with either Brady or Mallett under center. Though he still had a few ugly throws mixed throughout, Tebow had a number of nice completions down the field. He particularly succeeded in that area connecting with Quentin Sims. Tebow has a nice knack for throwing the ball to a spot on deep fades. He also had a nice completion down the right side throwing to a spot for Boyce, who ran past Justin Green for the reception.

--Green really seemed to struggle throughout in coverage. He was on the wrong end of many of Tebow's long completions.

--Though coverage remains a concern for Adrian Wilson, he did have a pass defense on the much younger Sudfeld at one point.

--Building on his extensive reps on Friday, Duron Harmon made a nice play for an interception Saturday when he cut in front of Fells to steal a Tebow toss.

--The scrimmage even included a short halftime with the players staying with their respective groups, resting and going over a few things.

--Zoltan Mesko – who for the rare time on the practice field wore a blue jersey – spent a lot of time by himself on the far field working on his craft. Ryan Allen has looked solid to date in camp and it could be that the veteran feels like he's in a very legitimate battle for the punting job. But he's always been a very hard worker and seems to always be either kicking, working on his footwork or practicing his drops.