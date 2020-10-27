Scary movie aficionado Brandon Bolden reveals his picks for Halloween marathon 

While those two might be staples on anybody's list, Bolden rounds out his choices with "Frankenweeinie," a 2012 Tim Burton movie, and "Don't Look Under the Bed," a 1999 made-for-TV movie about the boogeyman.

While many 90s kids hold "Halloweentown" in their spooky little hearts, Bolden said he doesn't have the same affection for the movie, but he gets why it might be a hit in New England.

"You guys like 'Halloweentown' because y'all are 'Halloweentown.' I found that out when I got there," Bolden, who is from Louisiana, said. "I was walking around and I was like this looks like the set of 'Halloweentown.' Almost every town [in New England]."

TOP HORROR PICKS

For braver viewers who enjoy scaring the living daylights out of themselves, Bolden has got your Halloween weekend viewing locked in.

Bolden kicks off his list with "Candyman." The original was released in 1992, and a remake is set to be released in 2021. "Candyman" is a movie that Bolden says still gets the best of him.

"It still to this day scares the crap out of me," Bolden said.

The 2018 A24 movie "Hereditary" also makes the cut, but it comes with a warning.

"That was extreme," Bolden said. "Make sure you're sitting down, and there's no objects that can fly up when you jump. It's a jumping movie."

Next up, Bolden suggests "Paranormal Activity 2." While "Paranormal Activity 2" is part of a larger franchise, if you are looking for a universe to dive into, Bolden says "Annabelle" is the one. As part of "The Conjuring" universe, Bolden said the three "Annabelle" movies are a solid option.

"They are of course in "Star Wars' order," Bolden said. "But I enjoyed those three. It's a little series if anybody is going to binge watch some movies, that's a nice little series to go back and watch."

And it wouldn't be a scary movie list without some Stephen King. For those looking for an extended marathon, Bolden recommends watching both the 1989 and the 2019 adaptations of "Pet Sematary."

"You got to watch them back to back. The new one is going to make you appreciate the old one, and the old one is going to make you like the new one that much more," he said. "If you want to sprinkle in a little movie in between there be my guest."