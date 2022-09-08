Scouting the Dolphins: How Will the Patriots Defend the New-Look Dolphins Offense?

Patriots Offense vs. Dolphins Defense

As uncertainty looms for the Patriots defense facing a new-look Dolphins offense, Miami's defense is carrying over the foundation it laid under former head coach Brian Flores.

Despite parting ways with Flores, the Dolphins retained defensive coordinator Josh Boyer on Mike McDaniel's staff. Boyer, of course, worked on Bill Belichick's staff for 13 seasons before heading to South Beach when the Dolphins hired Flores following the 2018 season. Officially, Boyer has been Miami's defensive coordinator since 2020.

"Their structure is very similar to ours. I think we can look at most of their defenses and put it exactly into our terminology, 'here's what that call is.' Which is not normally the case, but again, because of the familiarity, I'm sure Josh can do the same thing with our defense," Belichick said.

"They're one of the teams that play one of the highest percentages in man-to-man coverage in the league. Certainly not all man, but they play a high percentage of it, higher than most, and they blitz particularly their secondary players, but in general, blitz more than most teams do, so they pressure the quarterback."

With Boyer now running the defense without Flores's input, it'll be interesting to see if the Dolphins maintain their league-high cover zero blitz rate, a Flores staple, and continue to cycle in some of the zone schemes they ran down the stretch last season. Still, the Dolphins DC's roots are in man coverage, and Miami played the fifth-most coverage snaps in man coverage a year ago, so expect plenty of man-to-man on Sunday.

The Patriots attacked Miami's defense using man-beaters with rub routes, pick plays, and crossing patterns to create traffic for man coverage defenders as they followed receivers around the field.

New England also hunted shot plays with isolation routes where they had one-on-one matchups on the outside for fade routes against the Dolphins corners.

Until Boyer shows a different plan that doesn't rely on man coverage, the Patriots have to expect another man-heavy and blitz-happy plan from the Dolphins defense this week.

The bigger surprises might come from the Patriots offense and how they'll incorporate the newer elements in their playbook, such as the outside zone schemes we saw all summer long.

We'll finally learn where the Patriots offense is heading and if they can execute it at a high level against the Dolphins.

Key Matchups

1. Pats CB Jonathan Jones vs. Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill