Game Preview: Patriots at Dolphins

When the Patriots run - Edge: Patriots

Despite a very rocky preseason the Patriots have the ability to move the ball on the ground, and that's the strength of the offense. Rhamondre Stevenson and Damien Harris both have the tools to be productive between the tackles, and the Dolphins defense was just average (110 yards per game, 14th) stopping the run in 2021. The problems for New England during the preseason started up front where the new offensive line struggled transitioning to some of the outside zone blocking schemes that are being implemented. With very few exceptions those plays were disasters during the preseason, but Bill Belichick won't stubbornly stick with plays that weren't productive and it wouldn't be a surprise to see Stevenson and Harris employed on some of the gap runs we've seen produce plenty in the recent past. The Dolphins front is solid with Christian Wilkins, Raekwon Davis and Emmanuel Ogbah protecting linebackers Jerome Baker and Elandon Roberts so it won't be easy, but the Patriots should find ways to be more productive on the ground in the opener.

When the Patriots pass - Edge: Dolphins

The 2021 Dolphins were also just average defending the pass, finishing 16th in the league and allowing almost 228 yards per game. But a closer look shows a secondary that finished ninth overall by allowing only 6.4 yards per pass. Miami also was able to create pressure on the passer, finishing seventh in sacks per pass attempt. Those numbers will present problems for a Patriots attack that struggled to both push the ball downfield and protect the passer throughout the summer. Mac Jones hasn't looked comfortable since the start of training camp and that's mostly been due to some shoddy protection. The offensive line, which now features Trent Brown at left tackle and Isaiah Wynn on the right side, hasn't been stout in camp or during the preseason games. Wynn is also dealing with an injury that has cost him some time this summer. Jones does have some options to work with in the passing game, including newcomer DeVante Parker. The former Dolphin gives Jones a target with a bigger catch radius, and Miami will be without No. 2 corner Byron Jones, who starts the season on PUP. The Dolphins still have Xavien Howard, one of the top corners in football, so life won't be easy. The key will be protection, and the Dolphins have been able to generate plenty against the Patriots in the recent past, especially in Miami.

When the Dolphins run - Edge: Dolphins

Miami was dreadful running the ball in 2021, that is except for against the Patriots. In their Wek 18 clash in Miami, the Dolphins racked up nearly 200 yards on the ground against a suspect run defense for New England. First-year coach Mike McDaniel wants to run the ball with newcomers Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert, using the same approach that the Patriots are trying to incorporate with outside zone looks. Both possess plenty of speed and can stress the edges of the defense, and even though the Patriots appeared to be improved during the preseason from their shaky play in run defense from a year ago, this will be a tough test. The Dolphins have also improved their offensive line, adding left tackle Terron Armstead and center Connor Williams via free agency. McDaniel wants to be balanced and he'll likely give his backs plenty of chances to get going, and given the speed the Dolphins possess in the passing game it won't be easy to add extra bodies in the box to slow things down.

When the Dolphins pass - Edge: Dolphins

Much has been written about the improvements Miami has made in the offseason, and most of those have centered around the arrival of Tyreek Hill. Miami also added Cedrick Wilson, a talented third receiver to add to Jaylen Waddle, who is coming off a fantastic rookie season in which he caught 104 balls. The Dolphins also have a couple of solid tight ends in Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe. So, the pieces are in place for Miami to have an explosive offense with McDaniel coming from San Francisco and installing the same Mike Shanahan offense that the Patriots are having trouble establishing. But all of those potential improvements will be contingent upon the play of third-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who has struggled to stay healthy and to get the ball downfield consistently. He's been effective against the Patriots, however, as his 3-0 career mark suggests. In general the Dolphins haven't asked him to do too much, but he's been accurate, especially on slant routes, and has avoided mistakes for the most part. If he does so in the opener Miami should have success through the air given his bevy of weapons to choose from.

Special Teams - Edge: Patriots