Week 1: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

The New England Patriots (0-0) and the Miami Dolphins (0-0) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

Sep 07, 2022 at 04:17 PM
New England Patriots

Staff

The New England Patriots (0-0) and the Miami Dolphins (0-0) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7, 2022

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (0-0)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
No Players Listed.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
WR Jakobi Meyers, Knee
WR Ty Montgomery, Knee
OT Isaiah Wynn, Back

FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.

MIAMI DOLPHINS (0-0)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
No Players Listed

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
RB Salvon Ahmed, Heel
T Terron Armstead, Not Injury Related - Vet Rest
TE Tanner Conner, Knee
RB Chase Edmonds, Groin
RB Myles Gaskin, Neck
FB Alec Ingold, Hamstring
LB Melvin Ingram, Not Injury Related - Vet Rest
CB Nik Needham, Quad
S Eric Rowe, Pectoral
LB Andrew Van Ginkel, Not Injury Related - Illness
WR Jaylen Waddle, Quad

FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed

Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions

GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play

