Week 1: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

The New England Patriots (0-0) and the Miami Dolphins (0-0) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7, 2022
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (0-0)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
No Players Listed.
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
WR Jakobi Meyers, Knee
WR Ty Montgomery, Knee
OT Isaiah Wynn, Back
FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.
MIAMI DOLPHINS (0-0)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
No Players Listed
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
RB Salvon Ahmed, Heel
T Terron Armstead, Not Injury Related - Vet Rest
TE Tanner Conner, Knee
RB Chase Edmonds, Groin
RB Myles Gaskin, Neck
FB Alec Ingold, Hamstring
LB Melvin Ingram, Not Injury Related - Vet Rest
CB Nik Needham, Quad
S Eric Rowe, Pectoral
LB Andrew Van Ginkel, Not Injury Related - Illness
WR Jaylen Waddle, Quad
FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed
Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play