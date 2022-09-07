Official website of the New England Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Dolphins

Complete broadcast information for this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins.

Sep 07, 2022 at 08:00 AM
New England Patriots

REGULAR SEASON

WEEK 1 · Sun 09/11 · 1:00 PM EDT

Dolphins

Miami Dolphins

AT

Patriots

New England Patriots

CBS / WBZ
98.5 FM The Sports Hub
HARD ROCK STADIUM
GAME CENTER
A look at all the ways to watch and listen to this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins.

TELEVISION

This week's game will be broadcast by CBS and can be seen locally on WBZ-TV Channel 4. Greg Gumbel will handle play-by-play duties with Adam Archuleta as the color analyst. AJ Ross will work from the sidelines. The game will be produced by Jonathan Segal and directed by Mark Grant.

Click to see if the game is broadcasting on TV in your area.

MOBILE WEB AND IN-APP STREAMING

NFL+

Your Game. On the Go. NFL+ empowers you with on-demand, on-the-go access to live games, game replays, and much more, so you'll never miss a moment. With NFL+ you can watch LIVE local & primetime Regular Season and Postseason games on the go on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Get NFL+

Paramount +

Stream the NFL on CBS with Paramount Plus! Subscribers can watch their live local games across devices all season long.

Get Paramount +

Live game streams are also available on NFL Official App for those outside the New England area.

LOCAL RADIO

98.5 The Sports Hub is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's 33 stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis. The games are produced by Marc Cappello.

Listen Live (FREE - Local Market Only)

SATELLITE RADIO

SiriusXM App: 821 (NE), 819 (MIA) | SiriusXM: 389 (NE), 231 (MIA)

NOTE: Sirius-XM app has a three months free promo that will allow you to listen to the games this season.

Game Pass International (Outside of the US)

Watch all 270+* NFL regular season games live and on demand and stream the 2022 NFL playoffs and Super Bowl LVII live from the State Farm Stadium. *Blackout restrictions apply in the UK/IRL during the regular season.

International Fans, click here

PREGAME AND POSTGAME SHOWS

Dunkin' Patriots Pregame Social: Join us on Thursday night from 10:45 AM - 12:45 PM on the Patriots.com homepage for the Dunkin' Pregame Social radio broadcast. Host Rob 'Hardy' Poole is joined by Patriots.com's Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault to preview all the action and get the fans take heading into each game. The broadcast is also available on the official Patriots app for iOS and Android.

Patriots Postgame Show presented by Cybereason: Immediately after the game host Rob 'Hardy' Poole from 98.5 The Sports Hub returns with Patriots.com's Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault to break down all the action. You'll hear live press conferences, exclusive player interviews and more. on the Patriots Postgame Show exclusively on Patriots.com Radio and the official Patriots app for iOS and Android.

IN-GAME ON PATRIOTS.COM

Kirsch Words In-Game Live Blog: Join us on the homepage of Patriots.com during the game as Patriots Editor-in-Chief Fred Kirsch offers his live commentary on all the action. Plus, get live stats, score updates, highlights and more.

For more ways to watch and stream the game, view our Ways to Watch Guide.

