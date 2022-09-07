10 to watch: Patriots look to break Dolphins win streak in opener

2. Offensive baseline

The 2022 offense looks a lot like 2021's did at the end at this moment in time, thanks to some untimely injuries to two of the most exciting new players on offense, Tyquan Thornton and Ty Montgomery, though Montgomery was present at practice this week and might make an unexpectedly quick return from the apparent ankle injury he suffered against the Raiders. The one big change remains who is calling the plays, with early signs pointing toward Matt Patricia. The new playcalling setup has been a significant storyline this summer, but what really matters is whether or not the offense can move the ball and score points, i.e. production. So this is the starting point, when the gameplan will lean into what the coaches perceive as their own strengths while trying to attack what they perceive as Miami's weaknesses. Put it this way, they're not going to try to run things in a game just to prove a point. They're going to run what they feel good about but regardless of play calls and designs, it's more about execution and, in what is always a running theme, avoiding self-inflicted wounds. Week 1 will provide a baseline from which the offense must grow, it's just a question of where they start and how far they have to go.