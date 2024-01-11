Season in Review: 25 Thoughts on 25 Players on the Patriots Defense 

With potential large-scale changes happening in New England, it's fair to wonder what head coach Bill Belichick's future could mean for the Patriots defense.

Despite major injuries to Pro Bowl pass-rusher Matthew Judon and first-rounder Christian Gonzalez, the Patriots defense finished ninth in total DVOA, ranking third against the run and 15th in pass DVOA. Last week, we wrote an extensive breakdown of their defensive scheme here. The skinny version is that New England's defensive system isn't broken or outdated, meaning there aren't as many big-picture concerns about how they do things from this perspective.

The Pats are evolving with the times schematically and personnel-wise, fielding lighter personnel with a league-high rate in dime packages and buying into the simulated/creeper pressure craze. New England also has several coaches on head coach/defensive coordinator tracks: linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, defensive play-caller Steve Belichick, D-Line coach DeMarcus Covington, and cornerbacks coach Mike Pellegrino.

As for the personnel, the Patriots are well-built on defense, with their ability to stay competitive through significant injuries as evidence of their depth. However, three areas could improve: outside corner (Gonzalez), edge rusher (Judon), and free safety, where they need a long-term Devin McCourty replacement.

New England's pass DVOA was middle of the pack this season, mainly because they needed exotic pressure schemes to generate a pass rush. Without Judon, they ranked 24th in pressure rate overall (33.8%) and were 30th in pressure generated from a four-man rush (27.7%). The Pats were able to scheme pressure, with the second-highest rate of unblocked pressures (11%), but their differential between blitz pressure rate and four-man pressure rate was the seventh-highest in the NFL (18.1%). In short, they only consistently got home when blitzing.

Hopefully, a fully healthy season from Matthew Judon coupled with a year-two leap from second-rounder Keion White, retaining Josh Uche and/or Mack Wilson, or drafting another pass-rusher will see the Patriots defense improve in this area. In the meantime, they'll need to rely on the coaching staff dialing up pressure, as discussed in the post referenced above.

Here are positional grades and thoughts from weekly film reviews on 25 players on the Patriots defense in the 2023 season:

Defensive Line - Finale Season Grade: A

Positional Grade: Just a terrific season with Barmore breaking out as a top-ten IDL in the NFL, Godchaux and Guy being rock-solid in their roles, underrated Deatrich Wise adding 36 QB pressures, and Keion White coming on late in the year. The Pats were third in rush DVOA, where this group makes its money, and Barmore's emergence was the most positive development in 2023. DeMarcus Covington wins assistant coach of the year. Great job.

Christian Barmore - contract status: signed through the 2024 season, extension eligible

It's only fitting to start with the Patriots best overall player this past season. Barmore blossomed into a two-way star who finished the year ranked eighth among interior defensive linemen in Pro Football Focus grade (83.8), leading the team in sacks (8.5), quarterback pressures (49), and was tied for seventh among IDLs with 43 run stops. Barmore's upper-body development to dent pockets, press blocks, and shed with violent hands saw his effectiveness against the run match his skill as a pass rusher, where his lateral quickness and get-off torments opposing guards/centers. The 2021 second-rounder is a prime extension candidate as a building block in this defense. Pay the man.

Davon Godchaux - contract status: signed through the 2024 season

Contrary to popular belief, the league is trending back toward nose tackles being a highly sought-after commodity as defenses get lighter at the second level. Whether it's a Belichick system or the Fangio defenses, odd front-nose tackles are in demand to keep those athletic linebackers and hybrid safeties clean to fly to the ball. The Pats have a good one in Godchaux, who anchored the third-best run defense in the NFL with 23 run stops while consistently holding his ground. Godchaux plays with great pad level and upper-body power to absorb double teams and control single blocks. He had a good year doing the dirty work.

Deatrich Wise - contract status: signed through the 2024 season

Wise is an underrated player in this defense who was a team captain and has developed strength at the point of attack. Wise's length, power, and versatility to rush from multiple alignments are standout traits. The Pats defensive end ranked third on the team with 36 QB pressures while registering 24 stops. He's not Richard Seymour. But you also shouldn't sleep on Wise, a highly respected player to offensive linemen around the NFL.

Lawrence Guy - contract status: signed through the 2024 season

Guy only brings it in the run game nowadays, so he was a rotational player at 45.8% of the defensive snaps. However, the 33-year-old still eats blocks with the best of them as a two-gapping defensive end. Offensive lines struggled to move Guy without doubling him due to his sound technique, block recognition, and playing strength. You aren't going to get away with singling him in the run game at the point of attack too often. He's a role player that some might view as antiquated because he only generated six QB pressures, but Guy is still good at what he does within this defensive scheme.

Keion White - contract status: signed through the 2026 season

White has intriguing skills as a hybrid defensive end/outside linebacker. His length and mass allow him to post up at the point of attack on the edge, while White's lateral quickness shines out of a three-point stance. He finished his rookie season with 20 quarterback pressures and 19 stops while batting down two passes. White also flashed down the stretch with impact reps against Pittsburgh, Denver, and Buffalo. There are reasons to be hopeful that he'll make a year-two leap, with his biggest areas of needed improvement being block recognition, gap discipline, and a more refined pass-rush toolbox. White has the physical tools to be a force if he can anticipate blocks and become a more nuanced pass rusher. My only concern is finding a permanent home for him, as he loses juice off the line playing up on his feet. Is he sturdy enough to play with his hand in the dirt, or can he develop better snap reaction as an OLB? His technique will improve with more seasoning, but he's a tweener.

Sam Roberts - contract status: signed through the 2026 season

Roberts only played 101 snaps as depth for their 3-4 base ends. He has an aggressive motor and the necessary power to press blocks in a two-gapping system. Roberts will probably make a career out of being a backup DE/priority practice squad player as long as the Patriots are running this kind of defense, and there's nothing wrong with that.

Jeremiah Pharms - contract status: signed through the 2024 season